    Weekend Planner (Feb 14-Feb 15): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for February 14 & 15!

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 2:53 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    Where: In theatres

    Bollywood film O' Romeo starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri is releasing this weekend.
    Time: All day

    O’ Romeo

    Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary

    Tu Yaa Main

    Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, Parul Gulati

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday

    A Dreamy Valentine Dinner Experience

    Where: Blue Grotto, The Tivoli, Chattarpur

    Time: 7pm to 11pm

    Celebrate Love

    Where: Ingri, Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Sector 28, Gurugram

    Time: 8am to 10pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday

    Halwa – StandUp Comedy ft Amit Tandon

    Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

    Time: 7pm

    Saturday-Sunday

    22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival

    Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 7.30pm

    25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026

    Where: National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

    Time: 8pm

    Earth Mela – The Goodness Edit

    Where: Siri Fort Sports Complex, August Kranti Marg

    Time: 10.30am to 8.30pm

    Sunday

    Sunday Market

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    Time: Noon to 8pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Tabish Pasha Live

    Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity

    Time: 8pm

    Sunday

    Mahashivratri Bhajan Clubbing Night

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

    Time: 6pm

    Prakāsh – Music for a Cause

    Where: Triveni Auditorium, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 6pm

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Run Miles Bring Smiles

    Where: DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida

    Time: 5.30am

    recommendedIcon
