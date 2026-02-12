Weekend Planner (Feb 14-Feb 15): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX Saturday-Sunday Where: In theatres Bollywood film O' Romeo starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri is releasing this weekend.

Time: All day

O’ Romeo

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary

Tu Yaa Main

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, Parul Gulati

BITE STOP Saturday-Sunday A Dreamy Valentine Dinner Experience

Where: Blue Grotto, The Tivoli, Chattarpur

Time: 7pm to 11pm

Celebrate Love

Where: Ingri, Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Sector 28, Gurugram

Time: 8am to 10pm

PLAY DATE Saturday Halwa – StandUp Comedy ft Amit Tandon

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

Time: 7pm

Saturday-Sunday 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026

Where: National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

Time: 8pm

Earth Mela – The Goodness Edit

Where: Siri Fort Sports Complex, August Kranti Marg

Time: 10.30am to 8.30pm

Sunday Sunday Market

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

Time: Noon to 8pm

GROOVE IT Saturday Tabish Pasha Live

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity

Time: 8pm

Sunday Mahashivratri Bhajan Clubbing Night

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

Time: 6pm

Prakāsh – Music for a Cause

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

Time: 6pm

POWER HOUR Sunday Run Miles Bring Smiles

Where: DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida

Time: 5.30am

