Weekend Planner (Feb 14-Feb 15): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
O’ Romeo
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary
Tu Yaa Main
Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, Parul Gulati
BITE STOP
Saturday-Sunday
A Dreamy Valentine Dinner Experience
Where: Blue Grotto, The Tivoli, Chattarpur
Time: 7pm to 11pm
Celebrate Love
Where: Ingri, Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Sector 28, Gurugram
Time: 8am to 10pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Halwa – StandUp Comedy ft Amit Tandon
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
Time: 7pm
Saturday-Sunday
22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026
Where: National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
Time: 8pm
Earth Mela – The Goodness Edit
Where: Siri Fort Sports Complex, August Kranti Marg
Time: 10.30am to 8.30pm
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
Time: Noon to 8pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Tabish Pasha Live
Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity
Time: 8pm
Sunday
Mahashivratri Bhajan Clubbing Night
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
Time: 6pm
Prakāsh – Music for a Cause
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
Time: 6pm
POWER HOUR
Sunday
Run Miles Bring Smiles
Where: DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida
Time: 5.30am
