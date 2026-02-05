Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (Feb 7-Feb 8): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for February 7 & February 8!

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 2:25 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    HT City Unwind will happen this weekend in Delhi, Sanjay Mishra's Vadh 2 releases in theatres
    A still from Vadh 2.
    Saturday-Sunday

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Vadh 2

    Cast: Akshay Dogra, Yogita Bihani, Neena Gupta

    Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun on the Run

    Cast: Rohitash Gaud, Pratyush Kaushal, Ravi Kishan, Supriya Pathak, Shubhangi Atre Poorey

    BITE STOP

    Winter Staples
    Saturday- Sunday

    Winter staples

    Where: Kikli, Block K-11B, Outer Circle, Connaught Place

    Time: Noon to 11.30pm

    Contemporary Japanese dining

    Where: She’s Here, HQ27 The Headquarters, Sector 27, Gurugram

    Time: Noon to 1am

    PLAY DATE

    India Art Fair
    SATURDAY

    India Art Fair 2026

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

    Time: 10am to 7pm

    Namak Kam Hai Ft. Vidit Sharma

    Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

    Time: 6pm

    IHC Samanvay 2026: Celebrating Indian Languages

    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 11am to 6.30pm

    SUNDAY

    Dhak Dhak Ft. Amandeep Khayal

    Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

    Time: 4pm

    GROOVE IT

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    HT City Unwind
    HT City Unwind 2026

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 13), Pragati Vihar

    Time: Noon to 10pm

    SATURDAY

    Signature Root for Mangroves Ft. Armaan Malik

    Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

    Time: 7.30pm

    POWER HOUR

    Walk for Life
    SUNDAY

    Walk For Life Stride Against Cancer 2026

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

    Time: 8am

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (Feb 7-Feb 8): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
