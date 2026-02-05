Weekend Planner (Feb 7-Feb 8): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Vadh 2
Cast: Akshay Dogra, Yogita Bihani, Neena Gupta
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun on the Run
Cast: Rohitash Gaud, Pratyush Kaushal, Ravi Kishan, Supriya Pathak, Shubhangi Atre Poorey
BITE STOP
Saturday- Sunday
Winter staples
Where: Kikli, Block K-11B, Outer Circle, Connaught Place
Time: Noon to 11.30pm
Contemporary Japanese dining
Where: She’s Here, HQ27 The Headquarters, Sector 27, Gurugram
Time: Noon to 1am
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY
India Art Fair 2026
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla
Time: 10am to 7pm
Namak Kam Hai Ft. Vidit Sharma
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
Time: 6pm
IHC Samanvay 2026: Celebrating Indian Languages
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 11am to 6.30pm
SUNDAY
Dhak Dhak Ft. Amandeep Khayal
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
Time: 4pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
HT City Unwind 2026
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 13), Pragati Vihar
Time: Noon to 10pm
SATURDAY
Signature Root for Mangroves Ft. Armaan Malik
Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 7.30pm
POWER HOUR
SUNDAY
Walk For Life Stride Against Cancer 2026
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar
Time: 8am