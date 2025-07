Weekend Planner (July19-20): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX Saturday-Sunday Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for July 19 and July 20.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Still from Nikita Roy

Nikita Roy

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Suhail Nayyar

Tanvi: The great

Cast: Anupam Kher, Shubhangi Dutt

Saiyaara

Cast: Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Cast: Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Madelyn Cline

BITE STOP

Saturday

Chai Pakora Festival

Chai Pakora Festival

Where: Cafe Delhi Heights, Janpath, Connaught Place

Time: Noon to Midnight

Sunday

Echoes of Rain

Where: Hikki, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

Time: Noon to 4pm and 8pm to 1am

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Chikka on Roll ft Ruchika Lohiya

Where: Happy High, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

Time: 6pm

Sunday

Dastan-e-Raj Kapoor

Dastan-e-Raj Kapoor

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

Ghalib in New Delhi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

Time: 4pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Cap Mania Tour ft Himesh Reshammiya

Where: Indira Gandhi Arena, Indraprastha Estate, IG Indoor Stadium, ITO

Time: 6pm

Sunday

Lost And Found India Tour Ft Taaruk Raina

Where: Social, District Centre, Saket

Time: 8.30pm

AE: THER Live

Where: Room Xo, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

Time: 10pm

POWER HOUR

Saturday

Chess Coffee Connect — Rapid Tournament

Chess Coffee Connect — Rapid Tournament

Where: CDELI, M3M Atrium, Sector 57, Gurugram

Time: 4pm

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction