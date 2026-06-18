Weekend Planner (June 20-21): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX

Bollywood film Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon is releasing in theatres this week.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Cocktail 2

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon

Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai

Cast: Asrani, Bhanwar Singh Pundir, Zarina Wahab

Toy Story 5

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusak

BITE STOP

SATURDAY

The Calcutta Table

Where: Refuge, M-25, Greater Kailash II

Time: 7pm to 9pm

SUNDAY

The Father’s Day Hat-Trick

Where: XIV Perch, Sector 63, Gurugram

Time: 7am to 2pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Courtyard

Where: Chahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

Time: 6.30pm

SATURDAY

Glam Up 2026

Where: Pragati Maidan

Time: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Halki Halki Fati Ft. Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, DLF Phase II, Sector 25, Gurugram

Time: 7pm & 9.30pm

GROOVE IT

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} SATURDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SATURDAY {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Maithili Thakur Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maithili Thakur Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rahgir Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahgir Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Baarish Ft. Midival Punditz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baarish Ft. Midival Punditz {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Upper HSE by Tivoli, 1, Westend Chattarpur Farms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Upper HSE by Tivoli, 1, Westend Chattarpur Farms {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yoga Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yoga Day {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: District 9, Shilp Haat, Sector 33, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: District 9, Shilp Haat, Sector 33, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 6am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 6am {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON