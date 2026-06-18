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Weekend Planner (June 20-21): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for June 20 (Saturday) and June 21 (Sunday).

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 03:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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FLICK FIX

Bollywood film Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon is releasing in theatres this week.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Cocktail 2

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon

Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai

Cast: Asrani, Bhanwar Singh Pundir, Zarina Wahab

Toy Story 5

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusak

BITE STOP

SATURDAY

The Calcutta Table

Where: Refuge, M-25, Greater Kailash II

Time: 7pm to 9pm

SUNDAY

The Father’s Day Hat-Trick

Where: XIV Perch, Sector 63, Gurugram

Time: 7am to 2pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Courtyard

Where: Chahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

Time: 6.30pm

SATURDAY

Glam Up 2026

Where: Pragati Maidan

Time: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Halki Halki Fati Ft. Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, DLF Phase II, Sector 25, Gurugram

Time: 7pm & 9.30pm

GROOVE IT 

 
rashmika mandanna shahid kapoor
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (June 20-21): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (June 20-21): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
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