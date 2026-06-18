Weekend Planner (June 20-21): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for June 20 (Saturday) and June 21 (Sunday).
FLICK FIX
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Cocktail 2
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon
Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai
Cast: Asrani, Bhanwar Singh Pundir, Zarina Wahab
Toy Story 5
Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusak
BITE STOP
SATURDAY
The Calcutta Table
Where: Refuge, M-25, Greater Kailash II
Time: 7pm to 9pm
SUNDAY
The Father’s Day Hat-Trick
Where: XIV Perch, Sector 63, Gurugram
Time: 7am to 2pm
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Courtyard
Where: Chahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
Time: 6.30pm
SATURDAY
Glam Up 2026
Where: Pragati Maidan
Time: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Halki Halki Fati Ft. Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, DLF Phase II, Sector 25, Gurugram
Time: 7pm & 9.30pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY{{/usCountry}}
SATURDAY{{/usCountry}}
Maithili Thakur Live{{/usCountry}}
Maithili Thakur Live{{/usCountry}}
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka{{/usCountry}}
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Rahgir Live{{/usCountry}}
Rahgir Live{{/usCountry}}
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Time: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
Baarish Ft. Midival Punditz{{/usCountry}}
Baarish Ft. Midival Punditz{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Upper HSE by Tivoli, 1, Westend Chattarpur Farms{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Upper HSE by Tivoli, 1, Westend Chattarpur Farms{{/usCountry}}
Time: 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
POWER HOUR{{/usCountry}}
POWER HOUR{{/usCountry}}
SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
Yoga Day{{/usCountry}}
Yoga Day{{/usCountry}}
Where: District 9, Shilp Haat, Sector 33, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: District 9, Shilp Haat, Sector 33, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Time: 6am{{/usCountry}}
Time: 6am{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}