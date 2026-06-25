Weekend Planner (June 27-28): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX

At the theatres this week, watch Welcome to the Jungle featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez

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SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Welcome To The Jungle

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehendi, Mika Singh, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Yadav, Kiran Kumar,

Supergirl

Cast: Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Hi-tea

Where: Arts Room, G-11F, G-11R & G-12R, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

Time: 3.30pm to 6.30pm

SUNDAY

Exaaj – An Assamese Lunch

Where: Sidecar, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

Time: 12.30pm to 4pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

Time: 11am to 7pm

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{{^usCountry}} SATURDAY {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Blue Pulse {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blue Pulse {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Appurv Gupta Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appurv Gupta Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Central Club of Comedy, Sector 5, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Central Club of Comedy, Sector 5, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GROOVE IT {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GROOVE IT {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SATURDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SATURDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mansa Jimmy Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mansa Jimmy Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President’s Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President’s Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Abhangawari Ft. Rahul Deshpande {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhangawari Ft. Rahul Deshpande {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dil Da Mamla Ft. Gurdas Maan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dil Da Mamla Ft. Gurdas Maan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cassettes and CDs Nostalgia Ft. Avinash Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cassettes and CDs Nostalgia Ft. Avinash Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: X Live, Global Foyer Mall, Sector 43, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: X Live, Global Foyer Mall, Sector 43, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} POWER HOUR {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SATURDAY-SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SATURDAY-SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Get Set Shoot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Get Set Shoot {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 10am to 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 10am to 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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