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Weekend Planner (June 27-28): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for June 27(Saturday) and June 28(Sunday).

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 03:16 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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FLICK FIX

At the theatres this week, watch Welcome to the Jungle featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Welcome To The Jungle

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehendi, Mika Singh, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Yadav, Kiran Kumar,

Supergirl

Cast: Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Hi-tea

Where: Arts Room, G-11F, G-11R & G-12R, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

Time: 3.30pm to 6.30pm

SUNDAY

Exaaj – An Assamese Lunch

Where: Sidecar, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

Time: 12.30pm to 4pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

Time: 11am to 7pm

 
jacqueline fernandez disha patani akshay kumar
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (June 27-28): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (June 27-28): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
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