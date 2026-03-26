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    Weekend Planner (March 28 & 29): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests and cultural events in NCR? Find them all in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for March 28 (Saturday) & March 29 (Sunday)

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 3:11 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    FLICK FIX

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    From Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary to an Italian Brunch Affair and Sonu Nigam's performance, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan you Saturday (March 28) and Sunday (March 29)
    From Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary to an Italian Brunch Affair and Sonu Nigam's performance, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan you Saturday (March 28) and Sunday (March 29)

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Project Hail Mary

    Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce

    BITE STOP

    Saturday

    An Italian Brunch Affair

    Where: Prego - The Westin Gurgaon, Sector 29, Gurugram

    Time: 11.30am to 3.30pm

    Sunday

    New Protein Menu

    Where: Dirty Good, One Golden Mile, Musical Fountain Park, Ground Floor, Shaheed Sudhir Tyagi Marg, Netaji Nagari

    Time: 8am to 1pm

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Horn Ok Please 16.0 Food Festival

    Where: JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar, Gate No. 14

    Time: 2pm to 10pm

    Saturday

    Jashn-e-Dilli

    Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO

    Time: 7pm

    Sunday

    Harsh’O’Ullas ft. Harsh Gujral

    Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida

    Time:5pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Satrangi Re ft. Sonu Nigam

    Where: Indira Gandhi Arena, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO, IP Estate

    Time: 7pm

    Afsana Khan Live

    Where: Glori, Mayapuri Phase 1

    Sunday

    Jahan-E-Khusrau ft. Satinder Sartaaj

    Where: Purana Qila, Mathura Road

    Time: 6pm to 10pm

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Marathon: Run for Honor & Community

    Where: Gaur City Stadium, Gaur City 1, Sector 4, Greater Noida

    Time: 6am & 8am

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (March 28 & 29): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
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