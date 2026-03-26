Weekend Planner (March 28 & 29): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Project Hail Mary
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce
An Italian Brunch Affair
Where: Prego - The Westin Gurgaon, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 11.30am to 3.30pm
Sunday
New Protein Menu
Where: Dirty Good, One Golden Mile, Musical Fountain Park, Ground Floor, Shaheed Sudhir Tyagi Marg, Netaji Nagari
Time: 8am to 1pm
Horn Ok Please 16.0 Food Festival
Where: JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar, Gate No. 14
Time: 2pm to 10pm
Saturday
Jashn-e-Dilli
Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO
Time: 7pm
Sunday
Harsh’O’Ullas ft. Harsh Gujral
Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida
Time:5pm
Satrangi Re ft. Sonu Nigam
Where: Indira Gandhi Arena, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO, IP Estate
Time: 7pm
Afsana Khan Live
Where: Glori, Mayapuri Phase 1
Sunday
Jahan-E-Khusrau ft. Satinder Sartaaj
Where: Purana Qila, Mathura Road
Time: 6pm to 10pm
Marathon: Run for Honor & Community
Where: Gaur City Stadium, Gaur City 1, Sector 4, Greater Noida
Time: 6am & 8am
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction