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    Weekend Planner (May 23-24): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find these all at one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 23 (Saturday) and May 24 (Sunday).

    Published on: May 21, 2026 3:06 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    FLICK FIX

    Watch this week: Bollywood film Chand Mera Dil featuring actors Lakshya and Ananya Panday.
    Watch this week: Bollywood film Chand Mera Dil featuring actors Lakshya and Ananya Panday.

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Chand Mera Dil

    Cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya

    Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

    Cast: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver

    Drishyam 3

    Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday Dip and Dine — Rooftop Splash Experience

    Where: The View, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaushambi, Delhi

    Time: 7am to 8pmSunday Lunch with Strangers

    Where: The Weekend Wine & More, Tower-E, Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida

    Timing: 5.30pm to 7pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday

    Blunt Ft. Onkar Yadav

    Where: The Laugh Casa, RCube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    Time: 9pm

    Dwandwa — The Rhythm of Samatā

    Where: The Trialogue Company - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Acharya Niketan Market, Pratap Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

    Time: 6.30pm

    Sunday

    Beyond Reality by Badasha

    Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

    Time: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

    Saturday-Sunday

    18th Habitat Film Festival 2026

    Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 11am to 7pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Ahsaas Boys

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    Time: 9pm

    India-Africa Dance and Music Festival 2026

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    Time: 6.30pm Moeaike and Tech Panda X Kenzani

    Where: Cosy Box, One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar Time: 7.30pm

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Delhi Legends Half Marathon

    Where: Adventure Island, Sector-10, Rohini

    Time: 5.30am

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (May 23-24): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
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