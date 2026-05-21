Weekend Planner (May 23-24): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX Watch this week: Bollywood film Chand Mera Dil featuring actors Lakshya and Ananya Panday.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Chand Mera Dil

Cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver

Drishyam 3

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan

BITE STOP

Saturday-Sunday Dip and Dine — Rooftop Splash Experience

Where: The View, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaushambi, Delhi

Time: 7am to 8pmSunday Lunch with Strangers

Where: The Weekend Wine & More, Tower-E, Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida

Timing: 5.30pm to 7pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Blunt Ft. Onkar Yadav

Where: The Laugh Casa, RCube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 9pm

Dwandwa — The Rhythm of Samatā

Where: The Trialogue Company - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Acharya Niketan Market, Pratap Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

Time: 6.30pm

Sunday

Beyond Reality by Badasha

Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

Time: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Saturday-Sunday

18th Habitat Film Festival 2026

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 11am to 7pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Ahsaas Boys

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

Time: 9pm

India-Africa Dance and Music Festival 2026

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Time: 6.30pm Moeaike and Tech Panda X Kenzani

Where: Cosy Box, One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar Time: 7.30pm

POWER HOUR

Sunday

Delhi Legends Half Marathon

Where: Adventure Island, Sector-10, Rohini

Time: 5.30am

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