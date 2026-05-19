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Why are Gorillas taking over Delhi weddings?

The viral gorilla trend is lighting up Delhi-NCR weddings, turning the event into an electrifying dance floor full of fun, madness, and endless entertainment

Published on: May 19, 2026 11:54 am IST
By Karan Sethi, Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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Across Delhi-NCR, weddings this summer are witnessing a bizarre new trend as artistes dressed as gorillas are seen roaming across venues, dancing in baraats, posing with the couple, and even joining the groom and bride squads. Social media is flooded with videos capturing these high-energy, crowd-pleasing moments, and it seems like nobody wants to miss out on this wildly entertaining fad.

Social media is flooded with viral reels capturing the latest wedding trend. (Photos: Instagram)

Affirming to this, event planners in the city share an uptick in queries for such artistes. Deepak Khatri, a wedding organiser based in East Delhi, says: “’Humaari shaadi pe decor, khaana toh theek hai, par yeh batao ki gorilla hoga ki nahin’. This is what the clients are asking me these days (laughs)!” The idea first picked up online and then exploded at weddings in Delhi-NCR. Here’s more insight into what’s fuelling this wacky vibe:

Why gorilla gained popularity?

The idea first picked up online and then exploded at weddings in Delhi-NCR. Among those who jumped on the bandwagon of this craze quite early on was Bhadana Events. Hitesh Bhadana, from this event organiser company, shares, “It was around December when the trend started at some South Indian weddings, and the Reels began going viral. Seeing its potential, we thought of trying it in a wedding in Delhi and started pitching the idea to clients who were then planning summer weddings. Suddenly, it became a massive hit! Honestly, even I was surprised.”

At his wedding recently, a Delhi-based entrepreneur Tushar Jaitly was shocked to spot two performers dressed as gorillas and recalls how the act completely stole the show. “I had no idea there would be gorillas in my baraat! My friends had planned it as a surprise. The moment they entered, the guests went crazy! Everyone was laughing, recording videos and dancing with them. Especially the relatives who had come from abroad were so enamoured! The gorillas were literally dancing with us throughout the baraat, and made the whole experience so much fun that I will now remember my wedding for reasons than just emotional.”

Dressed to play the act

Krish, one of the performers behind the now-viral act, says the experience is as entertaining for them as it is for the guests. “I usually wear a 9-10 foot suit which makes the gorilla look larger than life. There’s a fan installed inside the costume so it stays cool and is manageable to wear for longer duration. But the real trick is in the performance,” he explains, adding, “You have to genuinely enjoy it yourself! You can’t act like a performer standing in one corner. You have to become part of the wedding, dance with the guests, interact with people and behave like you are an actual gorilla who has landed up at the baraat.”

 
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