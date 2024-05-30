World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Yogesh Kathuniya says, 'I'm giving my 120% to win'

As Team India sets a new record for the country by winning 17 medals — six gold, five silver and six bronze — at the recently concluded World Para Athletics Championships 2024 held in Kobe, Japan, the contingent of 40 players received praise from all quarters. Adding sheen to the victory was Yogesh Kathuniya, who clinched a silver in the men’s discus throw F56 event. Para athlete Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the men's discus throw F56 event at the recent World Para Athletics Championships Kobe 2024, and is grateful to the support provided by Sports Authority of India (SAI). (Photo: Instagram)

But, the Haryana-born para sportsperson isn’t satisfied with it! He wants to push himself further to make the country proud. “There were fouls in my game this time so mujhe aur kaam karna hai abhi,” he says. Kathuniya, who broke the world record in 2022 and 2023. Having suffered from bad health and injuries recently, he says, “My recovery is focused entirely on delivering my career best.”

The 27-year-old credits the zenith of his achievements to his circle of friends within the sports community, and doesn't shy away from stating that he's now giving his “120% for Paris Olympics”. “Winning a gold and creating a world record are not just my dreams anymore but goals. In fact, ab ghar bhi yeh sapna pura karke hi wapas jayenge,” he says with a resolute that is quite Delhi like. And this is believable for Kathuniya has a special place in his heart for his alma mater Delhi University's Kirori Mal College (KMC). “My college has been a huge support. Till today, principal Dinesh (Khattar) sir texts me to congratulate for my wins,” he concludes.

