5 Gujarati breakfast dishes for a rainy morning

The first rains have already hit the city, turning the weather cooler, much to everyone's relief. How about adding to that fun with a few some piping-hot dishes? Chefs show how to whip up these Gujarati dishes … Soft, spongy dhoklas make for the perfect start to a rainy day (Shutterstock)

Khaman Dhokla

By Shital Kakad



Ingredients

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Chana dal (split Bengal gram) - 1.5 cups

Lemon juice - 2 tsp

Sour curd - 4 tbsp

Green chilli-ginger paste - 2 tbsp

Eno fruit salt - 2 tsp

Turmeric powder - ¼ tsp

Oil - 1 tsp (to grease)

Water - 1 cup

Salt

For the tempering

Oil - 1 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) - 1 pinch

Mustard seeds - 1tsp

Green chillies, chopped - 4 to 5

Finely chopped fresh coriander leaves - 2 tbsp

Freshly grated coconut - 2 tbsp

Method

Soak chana dal for 7 hours, drain and grind with green chili ginger paste, lemon juice, salt, sugar and yogurt to a coarse and thick paste (use half cup of water, adding only a little more only if required). Cover and ferment overnight for 6 hours.

Add fruit salt to your batter and fill into the greased plate in the steamer (fill only ¾ plate). Cook on medium heat for about 12-15 minutes. Open and check if ready by inserting a knife or toothpick. Allow it to come to room temperature then cut it into pieces. Heat the oil for tempering and add the ingredients to it. Pour it over the khaman dhokla and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and coconut.



Rice Khichu

By Shital Kakad



Khichu, a rice flour treat, takes hardly any time to make(Shital Kakad)



Ingredients

Rice flour - 1 cup

Water - 3.5 cups

Chilli ginger paste - 1 tbsp

Cumin/jeera - 1 tsp

Ajwain/carom seeds - ½ tsp

Baking soda - ½ tsp

Oil - 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Method

Boil water and add the chilli-ginger paste, cumin, ajwain, baking soda oil and salt. Add the rice flour and mix well with a wooden spoon continuously till there are no lumps. Cook for 5 minutes more on a medium flame until it becomes soft and fluffy. Serve hot drizzled with oil and red chilli powder





Gujarati Masala Puri

By Shital Kakad

Enjoy these masala puris with a touch of sweet chhundo and some tea (Shital Kakad)



Ingredients

Whole wheat flour - 2 cups

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

Red chilli powder - 1 ½ tsp

Asafoetida - ¼ tsp

Salt to taste

Oil - 1 tbsp

Water to knead the dough

Oil for deep frying

Method

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and add enough water to make into a semi-hard dough. Keep aside for 15 mins. Now make small dough balls and roll them into small circles (not very thin or thick). Heat oil and fry the puris. Remove and drain out the excess oil. Serve the hot masala puris with Gujarati chhundo.



Kutchi Dabeli

By Reetu Uday Kugaji



Kutchi dabeli, with a variety of textures, makes for a morning or anytime snack (Shutterstock)



Ingredients

For the dabeli masala:

Coriander seeds - ¼ cup

Black cardamom - 1

Cinnamon stick - 1 small piece

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Fennel seeds - ½ tsp

Cloves - 2

Black peppercorns - 1/2 tsp

Star anise - 1

Mace - 1

Dry Kashmiri red chillies - 2

Grated dry coconut- 2 tbsp

Bay leaf - 1

Dry ginger powder - ½ tsp

Sesame seeds - ½ tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp

Rock salt - ½ tsp

Sugar - 2 tbsp

Oil - ½ tbsp

Stone flower - ½ tsp

Method

For the dabeli masala, roast and grind spices. To this, add masala peanuts with a pinch of turmeric and red chilli powder, jaggery and salt.

Add some garlic chutney and imli chutney to it. Heat oil, add one tsp turmeric and red chilli powder plus a little water. Mash six boiled potatoes and add it to the dabeli masala with some salt. Garnish with ½ cup each of coriander leaves and coconut, a few pomegranate pearls and some nylon sev. Add the chutney, peanuts, onions and potato mix to the sliced pav.



Khatta Dhokla

By Natasha Gandhi



Khatta dhokla is a nutritious, fermented dish (Natasha Gandhi)



Ingredients

For the dhokla

Urad dal - ½ cup

Rice - 1.5 cups

Fenugreek seeds - 1 tsp

Water, as needed

Sour curd - 2 tbsp

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Salt, to taste

Groundnut oil, for greasing and brushing

Crushed black pepper, for sprinkling

Method

Wash and soak urad dal and rice. Add fenugreek seeds and soak for 3-4 hours. To make batter, grind the ingredients to a semi-fine texture (use water to keep it thick). Add sour curd, sugar, and salt, mix and let it ferment overnight.

When steaming, grease the steaming plate with groundnut oil and pour a thin layer of the fermented batter onto the plate. Sprinkle crushed black pepper on top. Steam for 12-15 minutes. Once done, brush the top with groundnut oil and cut the dhokla into squares for serving. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve with freshly made green chutney.