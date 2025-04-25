9 Indian stews make it to TasteAtlas' list of 50 Best Stews in the world; murgh makhani takes 4th spot

A stew, often referred to as a curry in many Indian kitchens, is a comforting, gravy-based dish made by slow-cooking vegetables, meat, or fish in a small amount of liquid. This liquid can range from tomato paste and yoghurt to coconut milk or even a simple spiced broth. What makes stews so special is their rich, layered flavour that develops over time. They pair perfectly with rice, roti, or even a slice of crusty bread for a warming meal. Murgh Makhni(Instagram/sinfullyspicy)

Now, Indian cuisine has added another feather to its cap, as nine of its beloved stews have secured spots in the TasteAtlas list of the 50 Best Stews in the world, with the comforting and spiced murgh makhni taking the 4th spot.

TasteAtlas, the popular global food and travel guide known for curating culinary rankings based on user ratings, recently released its list of the world’s top stews. Indian dishes dominate the chart. Murgh makhani (also popularly known as butter chicken), often served across different northern regions of India with subtle variations, is a beloved dish and was rated in the top 5.

Joining it are eight more Indian staples on the list:

Keema at 8th spot

Misal at 12th spot

Korma at 24th spot

Vindaloo at 27th spot

Dal tadka at 34th spot

Saag paneer at 39th spot

Shahi paneer at 40th spot

Xacuti at 50th spot

The first spot was grabbed by Kari Ayam (Malaysia), a chicken curry made with onions, garlic, ginger, ghee, tomatoes, coconut milk, and spices. Following it in second place was Phanaeng Curry (Thailand), which has a salty-sweet peanut flavour and the third spot was taken by Dzhash (Armenia), a tomato-based stew with meat or legumes.