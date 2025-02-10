It's becoming tougher and tougher to escape the all-encompassing impact of AI in our day to day lives — 'tough' if you're making any attempt at all to escape it that is. Now while the whole debate of ethics and free will in congruence in pretty valid, we see absolutely nothing wrong in putting this artificial abyss of knowledge to good use by asking them to throw up pitch perfect recipes for some of the most classic comfort foods. Now while AI can throw up a recipe for literally anything in seconds, let's start with something super basic, but also equally easy to get wrong, chocolate chip cookies. It's a recipe all right. But is it truly the most 'ultimate' chocolate chip recipe you'll ever whip up in your kitchen? Find out for yourself, it's pretty simple really! The 'ultimate' AI-approved chocolate chip cookie recipe for your impulsive, midnight baking session!(Photos: Love & Lemons, Kroll's Corner)

The ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe (courtesy of AI)

Ingredients: Flour - 2 1/4 cups, baking soda - 1tsp, salt - 1tsp, unsalted butter at room temperature - 1 cup, granulated sugar - 3/4 cup, brown sugar - 3/4 cup, large eggs - 2, vanilla extract - 2tsps, semisweet chocolate chips - 2 cups, chopped walnuts - 1 cup (optional)

Method: Sift all the dry ingredients into a large bowl and give it a good dry mix. Beat the butter with the sugar till completely creamed and then add in the wet ingredients — your eggs and vanilla extract. Now as the wet ingredients whip together, gradually add in the dry ingredients till you have a tacky and most feeling, but clumpy and crusty looking pile of cookie dough. Fold in the semisweet chocolate chips. Now line a baking tray with parchment paper and use an ice cream scooper to lay down balls of the cookie dough, equidistant from each other. Bake this at 190C for 10 to 12 minutes. Let them cool down slightly before devouring the batch with a glass of milk on the side!

Ready to experiment with some AI-powered cooking then?