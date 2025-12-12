As far as the Greeks are concerned, the Ambrosia occupies a near-mythic status as the ultimate symbol of divine — and edible — privilege. Historically referred to as the 'Food of the Gods', Ambrosia was believed to hold the facets of immortality, vitality and eternal youth, passing it on to those who consumed it. 'Food of the Gods': Celebrate Ambrosia Day with this heavenly recipe (Photo: Moms Who Think)

The Gods of Olympus, as per Greek mythology, looked to this divine concoction for their nourishment, reinforcing the idea that divinity was marked by an elevated, almost inaccessible form of sustenance. What this automatically meant then, was that the Ambrosia also became a boundary of sorts between mortals and immortals. Keeping in line with this, the specifics of its preparation were never concretely defined, leaving how the divine dish is known today, completely up to reinforced imagination.

Intrigued much? Follow the recipe below.

Ambrosia Ingredients: Heavy whipping cream - 1 cup, powdered sugar - 1 cup, plain (or vanilla) Greek yoghurt - 1/2 cup, shredded sweetened coconut - 1 cup, mandarin oranges - 300gms, pineapple bits - 200gms, maraschino cherries - 1 cup, marshmallows (plain or fruit flavoured) - 1.5 cups; optional additions - chopped pecans, sliced bananas, chopped apples

Method: Add whipping cream to a large bowl or stand mixer and beat with electric beaters for 1 to 2 minutes. Slowly add powdered sugar and continue beating until stiff peaks form. Fold in the yogurt. In case using canned fruits, drain them properly and add, followed by the remaining ingredients to a large serving bowl. Fold in whipped cream mixture. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.

This recipe can be made several hours and up to a day in advance. For best results, leave the marshmallows out of the mix and fold them in just before serving.

(recipe from Tastes Better from Scratch)

Will you be getting your fruit salad on the Greek way today?