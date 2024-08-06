Amul Peanut Spread: A creamy and non- sticky delight

Are you lactose intolerant? Or a vegan? Don’t fret, we have you covered. Amul Peanut Spread is a high protein spread made using roasted peanuts, groundnut oil, sugar and salt. It has a creamy and non- sticky texture. It is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals. Peanut spread is most typically used as a spread for sandwiches, toasts or cracker canapés

Culinary uses

Peanut spread is most typically used as a spread for sandwiches, toasts or cracker canapés. It is also used in crepe’s, pancakes, granola, cookies, brownies, and breakfast dishes.

Fun fact - Elvis Sandwiches

Elvis Presley’s favourite sandwich had a filling of peanut spread and sliced or mashed banana. Jelly or honey is sometimes added to the Elvis Sandwich. The sandwich is made with toasted bread or is frequently cooked in a pan or on a griddle before serving. The non-veg Elvis Sandwich has peanut butter, bacon, mashed or sliced banana, jelly and honey. .