Are deep conversations the new night out?

The SOI aims to create an environment of deep and intellectual discussions by inviting people to come and attend a lecture or discussion on various topics ranging from a soldier’s view of life behind the headlines to how stories shape meaning and creativity. Usually held in a cool pub or cafe, these meet-ups offer food with thought.

In a city obsessed with launches, parties, and pop-ups, a calmer revolution is taking shape, one that swaps loud music for big ideas. People gather in bars and cafes to exchange in meaningful sessions conducted by experts. The Society of Intellectuals (SOI) in Mumbai and Pune is one such group getting viral for organising meaningful sessions with like-minded people over a glass of wine.

Each session is priced at Rs1399 and begins with a 45-minute expert talk, followed by a crisp 15-minute Q&A, but the evening doesn’t end there. What makes SOI stand out is its unhurried pace: guests talk and network for another 1.5 to 2 hours over thoughtfully curated non-alcoholic drinks and food. The mood is intimate, slow, and surprisingly nothing like a seminar.

The aim is simple: to make the pursuit of knowledge cool again. The online generation has access to infinite information, but very little true connection. At their gatherings, you get what the internet rarely offers: presence, nuance and depth. People come not just to listen, but to talk, question, and be challenged.

By the end of the night, attendees leave with a happy tummy, a sharper mind, and a strangely full heart. In a culture of constant noise, SOI offers something radical: a space where thinking feels like a celebration.

Other such groups include Pint of View and unLecture in the Capital.