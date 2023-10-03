Bean there, love that brew!

Coffee lovers can never have enough of their hot cuppa joe, and Indians are no different. The love for caffeine is evident by this report by Statista, which states that the coffee market of the country is worth $500 million (approx ₹4,100 crore) in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.04% until 2028. With new groundbreaking brewing trends coming up every day, we take a look at those that have received love from all quarters.

Coffee workshops

Bon-Bon, a coffee treat.

The idea of these workshops is to create unforgettable coffee journeys for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. “We offer a diverse array of immersive coffee-related experiences in different forms. We also host special events and experiences such as harvest festivals and coffee mixology sessions,” says Ashish D’abreo, Q grader, coffee roaster and co-founder, Maverick & Farmer Coffee, Bengaluru. Recently, the 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC) was held in the same city. A first for India, the event highlighted the economic importance of coffee grown globally.

Exotic variations

With more people inclined towards experimenting with coffee, several exotic variations have become popular. “We have added Vietnamese coffee, for which the robusta beans are sourced from the country. It’s brewed in a manner that it has low acidity and reduced bitterness. For this beverage, we avoid using artificial additives. Moreover, we have an option for plant-based milk for those seeking dairy-free alternatives,” says chef Vaibhav Bhargava, CHO, Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar, Delhi.

Artisanal brews

High-quality coffee beans, sourced directly from farms, are popular among coffee connoisseurs. “We prioritise experimentation, innovation and creativity to craft unique flavour profiles. Some of our products that reflect this are Ol’ Smoky — world’s first cold-smoked coffee and 2 beans in a pod. Our monsoon menu also showcased the ingredients found along the Western Ghats with Kallu Hoovu,” says D’abreo.

Coffee treats

Special desserts, beverages add a delightful spin to coffee, and several cafes are brewing up these treats. “We recognised the evolving coffee space and went to market with recipes such as blueberry coffee tonics, coffee ice cream sodas, mazagran, cold brew martinis, etc. — all of which require only a few ingredients to prepare,” says Apoorv Agarwal, founder, The Simple Brew, Mumbai. Affogato, a classic Italian dessert made by pouring espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream, has also aligned with this trend. “It perfectly combines the richness of coffee with the indulgence of gelato,” says Suren Joshi, co-founder of Affogato, Mumbai.

