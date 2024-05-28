Berry-licious! Here's the fruit cake code to making a viral dessert

If you're scrolling through food reels or posts on Instagram, chances are the most good-looking dessert concoctions that jump out from the screen will be fruit cakes. Moist and delicious, the beautiful layered delights bring the best of both world into the mould, quite literally- from fresh berries and other fruit to icing, buttercream frosting and pretty piping designs.

Berry cakes make for one of the most beautiful dessert trends (Shutterstock)

Raspberry Biscoff to mini glass cakes: Such a variety here

Talking about the trend, Shweta Aggarwal, founder of Kookie Cake Crumble, says, “Fruit cakes are definitely high on the popularity list. While some people usually don’t like to mix flavours, on the other hand we also have a lot of takers willing to experiment.”

Raspberry Biscoff cakes bring together crunch and crumble (Swheta Aggarwal)





If you're wondering what combinations work best together, Swheta elaborates on the various fruit cake varieties and informs, “We have done dark chocolate with pineapple, dark chocolate with fresh berries as well as a pure Berry Blast, which is an absolute hit amongst a lot of clients. We add in a hint of mascarpone and white chocolate in this cake. What's more one can have the treat in the form of a cake, a trifle as well as individual mini glasses for parties and other gatherings, which are so appealing."



The treats are so Instagrammable with colours meeting taste. Sharing a few examples of this, she reveals, “The Raspberry Biscoff Cheesecake is definitely like that. Here. it's not made just with a regular Biscoff, but we infuse a homemade raspberry compote in the cheesecake too and the flavours match beautifully together."





'In the monsoon, it's time for stone fruit gateaux with plums, peaches, cherries, apricots, lychees'

One can do a beautiful mango berry cake or trifle as well and adds, Swheta, "In the monsoon, it's time for stone fruit gateaux with plums, peaches, cherries, apricots and add a hint of shahi lychees, too.”



From nuts to powdered sugar and candied fruit, there's a lot you can use to decorate the fruit cake(Shutterstock)





3 DESIGN IDEAS TO USE

One easy trick to make raspberries eye-catching is to dust them with powdered sugar.

Cherries can be used as another beautiful topping.

Add tiny mint leaves in between the blueberries or blackberries on your cake topping.



It's all about taste meeting design, here(Pexels)







TIPS TO FOLLOW WHEN MAKING A BERRY CAKE

By Swheta Agggarwal

If making a berry cake, one should know how to choose the berries, though sometimes blackberries are difficult to source.

Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries go very well together. Currants and cranberries could be sour on cakes.

Raspberries also have a very short shelf life and catch fungus very fast. They should be chosen when they are absolutely red (they should firm like a jewel). The ones that soften are the ones that go bad very soon.

One can also use frozen berries to make a compote as they are available all year round and are pocket-friendly as compared to fresh berries.

TIPS TO FOLLOW WHEN MAKING A MANGO CAKE

