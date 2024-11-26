Celebrate Thanksgiving with these must-try desserts from chefs

Thanksgiving isn’t just a meal; it’s a celebration of gratitude, togetherness, and indulgence. And no celebration is complete without desserts! This year, we asked top chefs to share their favourite festive treats.

Pecan pie

Rich and nutty, pecan pie is the go-to choice of the sous chef of ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, Mozanne Karbhari, for a festive showstopper. “The buttery shortcrust, creamy filling, and crunchy pecans elevate any Thanksgiving table,” she says. Pecans, harvested in autumn, make this dessert a perfect seasonal pick. Chef Karbhari adds, “Pecan pie symbolises prosperity and gratitude. Its textures and flavours are pure indulgence, especially when topped with whipped cream or ice cream.”



Pumpkin pie

Pumpkin pie isn’t just a dessert; it’s a cultural icon. Chef Nirata Kar from The Westin Mumbai explains, “Pumpkin, a symbol of the fall harvest, is a superfood rich in nutrients. Its orange-golden hue reflects gratitude and the season’s bounty.” This classic features a flaky crust filled with a mix of mashed pumpkin, condensed milk, eggs, and spices. Chef Kar shares a fun fact: Early settlers baked hollowed-out pumpkins filled with milk and honey — an early ancestor of today’s pie.



Pumpkin cheesecake

For a modern take on tradition, Ishijyot Surri, executive chef and founder of Mulk, Miniyaturk & SJI Gourmet, suggests pumpkin cheesecake. “It’s elegant, smooth and layered with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg,” he says. With a buttery cracker crust and velvety filling, this dessert is a sophisticated way to celebrate the season.



Tres leches

Want something playful and nostalgic? Chef Noah, founder of Miss Margarita, recommends tres leches with a Thanksgiving spin. “This milk-soaked cake ties the holiday together,” he says, adding, “A dash of cinnamon or spiced rum takes this classic to festive heights. Its creamy richness is guaranteed to win over the crowd.”



Carrot cake

For a winter classic, chef Reetu Uday Kugaji recommends carrot cake. “Made with fresh carrots, raisins, and crushed pineapple, it’s spiced just right and topped with tangy cream cheese frosting,” she shares. Pro tip: Use juicy red winter carrots for natural sweetness and add applesauce for less moist texture. “Carrot cake is a beautiful nod to the harvest, making it a perfect fit for Thanksgiving,” says chef Kugaji.





Cinnamon rolls

For a versatile dessert, Chef Manoj Bisht Executive Chef at Courtyard by Marriott Colva suggests cinnamon rolls. “Cinnamon rolls are celebrated worldwide for their sweet, spiced flavour and comforting warmth,” he shares. With a swirl of dough filled with a cinnamon-sugar mixture and topped with a glaze or cream cheese frosting, they’re perfect for any occasion.

Chef Bisht highlights the adaptability of this dish, noting that variations like caramel or chocolate toppings can cater to different preferences. “Cinnamon rolls align perfectly with Thanksgiving’s spirit of gratitude and togetherness—they can be served as a breakfast treat, snack, or dessert,” he adds.









