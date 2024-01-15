close_game
Chai Masala is officially the second best non-alcoholic beverage

Chai Masala is officially the second best non-alcoholic beverage

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2024 09:35 PM IST

Scoring a double rank, it also topped the “Best Foods and Drinks in India” list, underscoring its role and popularity in Indian cuisine and culture​​.

Chai Masala, or Masala Chai as we know it, has secured the title of the second-best non-alcoholic beverage of 2023, according to online food guide TasteAtlas. Scoring a double rank, it also topped the “Best Foods and Drinks in India” list, underscoring the significant role of Chai Masala in Indian cuisine and culture​​.

In the global ranking, Chai Masala was positioned third, following Hong Kong-style Milk Tea and Aguas Frescas from Mexico.
Announcing the win on Instagram, the food guide described the beverage in the caption, saying, “Chai masala is an aromatic beverage originating from India. It is made with a combination of sweetened black tea and milk that is spiced with a masala mix—which typically includes cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns.”

Talking about its much-debated origin, the guide highlighted the link of the origin with British tea trade. “In the 19th century, the Chinese had a monopoly on the tea trade, and the British looked for other markets that would fulfill the high demand for black tea—which was a firm European favorite,” the post explained.

