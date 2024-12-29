Chef Hapal Singh Sokhi on 2024's food trends: The domination of K-food, heirloom recipes and chef-driven restaurants

From heirloom recipes passed down through generations to the growing popularity of Korean food and the entrepreneurial spirit of chefs opening their restaurants, chef Harpal Singh Sokhi delves into 2024’s most exciting culinary trends. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi on food trends of 2024

Heirloom recipes

Sharing generational recipes became a significant food trend in 2024, with a focus on the stories behind these dishes. Chef Sokhi explains, “Food must have a story. All my recipes have one. A story creates excitement, engages people, and helps pass down traditions to the next generation. Without the story, recipes get lost. The reason why our mothers or grandmothers made these dishes must be known and passed down so the recipe remains validated and exciting.”

K-pop influence on Indian food

With the growing popularity of Korean dramas and K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink, Korean cuisine is gaining traction among Indian youth. Chef Sokhi notes, “India welcomes spice, and Korean cuisine has caught the attention of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Korean food offers probiotic benefits, which are vital for gut health. Dishes like cucumber salad, Bulgogi grills, and kimchi are now widely accepted and enjoyed in India.”

Chefs opening their restaurants

Many chefs are stepping out of traditional restaurant setups to launch their own ventures. Chef Sokhi, who opened Karigari, shares, “The restaurant business is serious, and you can’t leave it to others. Once you extend your brand, you must take responsibility. Post-pandemic, we were among the first to open a chef-driven restaurant in the country. Ownership, patience, and connecting with customers are key to success in this business.”

On Laughter Chef

The show Laughter Chef, where participants cook dishes with specific criteria set by Chef Sokhi and comedian Bharti Singh, has become a hit for its mix of food and entertainment. Chef Sokhi reflects, “This show has changed many lives. It’s a therapy for the participants. I’ve never seen such a response, with people saying it helps them escape their daily worries. Cooking is integral, but connecting with people, making them laugh, and taking away their worries is the most important part. We’re genuinely cooking, and if someone can’t complete their task, we show that too. The authenticity and joy it brings to people are what make it special. It’s true therapy.”