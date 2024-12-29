Chef Kunal Kapur on food trends of 2024: Fusion food, plant-based and Ayurvedic

From the rise of fusion cuisine that blends diverse culinary cultures to the growing popularity of plant-based diets rooted in sustainability, Chef Kunal Kapur offers his insights on how these movements are shaping the future of food. Chef Kunal Kapur on food trends of 2024

Fusion cuisine

Fusion cuisine gained immense popularity in 2024, as chefs blended various techniques and traditions from different culinary cultures to create innovative and exciting dishes. Chef Kapur explains, “When you mix two cuisines, it’s crucial to create a harmony of flavours without losing the essence of either. For example, I wanted to spike up the saunth ki chutney in chaat with a little Japanese soy sauce, and it gave a nice combination. The mix of sour and sweet works very well with something which is aged, dark, salty and lightly bitter. Storytelling is vital in fusion — you must tell the story of the cuisines that you are fusing.”

Plant-based diets

2024 was a defining year for plant-based diets. Chef Kapur highlights the uniqueness of Indian cuisine in this regard: “Indian cuisine celebrates plant-based ingredients. Unlike Western cultures, where side dishes are supported, in India, they’re the heroes. Potatoes shine in aloo sabzi, peas in matar ki sabzi. Our diverse staples like pulses, vegetables, millet, rice, and flour offer a rich variety for plant-based diets, giving the world a wealth of options to explore.”

Ayurveda meets modern cuisines

Ayurvedic practices, deeply rooted in India’s history, too gained renewed popularity in 2024, especially in the culinary world. Chef Kapur addresses common misconceptions about Ayurvedic diets: “Ayurveda isn’t about a specific meal; it’s a lifestyle that tailors food to your body type. Meals today must be vibrant and engaging. While Ayurvedic cooking once relied on simple techniques like boiling and grilling, modern science can elevate these methods, making Ayurvedic food more enticing and accessible.