Cloud kitchen sparks debate with ‘GLP-1 friendly' food: Here's how social media users are reacting

A cloud kitchen based in Delhi-NCR, listed on Zomato as EatFit Lab, has drawn online attention for tagging its food “GLP-1 friendly and high protein”. The label, displayed at the top of its menu, prompted social media debate over using GLP-1, a class of prescription medicines used to treat diabetes and obesity, as a food-marketing term.

The cloud kitchen is selling 'GLP-1 friendly' pasta bowls (Magnifiq)

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Its menu features high-protein vegetable, chicken and avocado salads, a low-GI quinoa salad, a “GLP1 Friendly Fiber Rich Whole Wheat Pasta Bowl”, a “High Zinc Khus Khus Burrito Bowl” and other dishes marketed around nutrition and wellness.

Social media influencer Shreeum Rakheja, who was looking to order a sandwich online, came across the listing. In an Instagram Reel posted on August 21, she said, “A medicine’s name is in the title of a restaurant, and we are okay with this. We have trendified a medicine.” The post drew mixed reactions.

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{{^usCountry}} While one user wrote, “Unreal?? How did this receive a green light?”, another expressed that such restaurants could meet a need among people on the drugs, who may need nutrient-dense meals, while also acknowledging concerns around the wider trend and its impact on body-image expectations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While one user wrote, “Unreal?? How did this receive a green light?”, another expressed that such restaurants could meet a need among people on the drugs, who may need nutrient-dense meals, while also acknowledging concerns around the wider trend and its impact on body-image expectations. {{/usCountry}}

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We reached out to the outlet, but they remained unavailable for comment.