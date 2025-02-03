Crisp it like it’s hot: Decoding the BYOC trend

The "Bring Your Own Chips" (BYOC) trend, also known as the walking taco, is taking over India's food scene, and honestly, it makes perfect sense. What started as a quirky, on-the-go snack hack in the US has found a devoted following in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Chips as a meal base? Genius. The ability to turn a simple bag of chips into a fully loaded, flavour-packed bite? Even better. Food vendors across India are jumping on the bandwagon, allowing customers to enjoy this interactive food experience.

What’s the hype about?

The concept is simple. You bring a packet of your favourite chips to a restaurant or portable stall and they’ll help you transform it into a delicious, customised meal. Think of it like a snack with endless possibilities, where you can load your chips with toppings like spicy seasoned chicken, tangy guacamole, crunchy bell peppers, creamy sour cream, or even fresh salsa.

Food vendors across India are jumping on the bandwagon, allowing customers to enjoy this interactive food experience. Popular brands of chips are also embracing the trend, introducing their own food trucks and special events to highlight creative ways to enjoy chips.

Where to try it?

Flavours, your way

For those who love experimenting with bold flavours, Grapi Coffee in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, is the perfect spot. Their customisable chip-based dishes allow you to build your snack just the way you like it. Choose from a variety of unique toppings like crunchy nuts, juicy pomegranate seeds, or smoky BBQ sauce to give your chips a delicious twist.

Vegetarian options cost ₹220, while non-vegetarian choices go for ₹250. "Yes, people love it. It combines customisation and bold flavours. The ability to personalise their chips with a variety of toppings and sauces makes it fun," says the team.

Pay only for the toppings

At A-maize Tacos in Gurugram, customers only pay for the toppings they choose, with the option to double up for a small extra charge. Prices start at ₹245, and the topping choices include lettuce, spring onion, corn capsicum mix, salsa, ranch sauce, extra hot sauce, and a cheese blend.

"We offer three vegetarian and three non-vegetarian options, allowing customers to fully customise their meal," says Saurav Gupta, Founder of A-maize. "This concept has the potential to take off in India, as it's not only convenient but also bursting with flavour," he adds.

Mumbai’s foodie spot

With a variety of toppings like beans, fries, and paneer, Flavour’s Heaven in Mumbai offers an experience where prices depend on portion size—ranging from small to extra large, starting at ₹139 and going up to ₹298.

The food stall has gained massive popularity and even gone viral on social media. If you’re in Mumbai and want to experience BYOC in its trendiest form, this is the place to be.

Build your snack

For an Indian-style spin on the trend, Wonder Bites in Bhubaneswar is where you need to be. Customers bring their own chips and pick from toppings like chicken keema for ₹150 or paneer keema for ₹130, along with fresh veggies.

"People love being able to mix and match their own flavours," says founder Dilyochan Mehra. It’s a flavorful, desi take on the global trend.

Twist of shawarma

If you think shawarma and chips should be best friends, Yo Gaming in Hyderabad agrees. Customers can choose from three flavours: chicken, paneer, and healthy and pricing is determined by the quantity of chips.

"Response is good, and we believe it can grow by adding a shawarma option to the menu," says Santhosh, the founder. A single serve costs ₹250, while a double serve is priced at ₹350.

How to make it taste even better

BYOC (Bring Your Own Chips) becomes an adventure when paired with creative toppings. Top your chips with creamy avocado, crispy fried onions, or sautéed mushrooms for a savoury twist. Spice things up with tangy jalapeños or a drizzle of sriracha for heat, or add roasted garlic for an aromatic flavour boost. Crumbled feta or parmesan brings a cheesy finish, while spiced corn offers a crunchy contrast. You can even introduce international flavours with a dollop of tzatziki or harissa. With endless options, BYOC lets you craft the perfect snack, bursting with unique and personalized flavours.