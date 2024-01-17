Food trend: How butter can be made better

Butter has proved itself to be a star in 2023 and underwent a major transformation. With food influencers on social media hoping to discover the next big trend, butter became their muse. Whether it was the viral butter boards, with this velvety spread thickly smeared on wooden boards, topped with edible flowers, spices, herbs or seeds; the crazy butter candles that were placed in loaves of sourdough bread, or the easy-to-achieve flavoured butter that chefs and content creator Thomas Straker (series, All Things Butter) and Carolina Gelen (food trend, vodka butter) made popular, butter was everywhere. Strawberry butter with waffles (Instagram)

This last trend spurred a micro-trend that pushed creators to get creative and look beyond the usual pairing of garlic or herbs, and combine truly unique ingredients in the hopes of getting views and likes. A sub-trend that we believe should have received more traction was the ‘dessert butter’, that Glen recently posted about in her Honey Butter jar - whipped butter pipped into a jar and then filled with honey. We speak to chefs about different flavours that work together and what to pair with these sweet spreads.

What is compound butter?

Chef Rahul Shrivastava, Executive Chef at Sesame, Hyatt Centric Juhu, Mumbai, explains, “Compound butter is a mixture of butter with other ingredients, that can be both sweet or savoury. It is a delicious way to take your cooking up a notch.” It can be stored in any shape, be it a log, cube or a disc, for months, and added to your food in a jiffy to elevate any dish.

Fruity Fun

Most people, says Dr Avin Thaliath, Director of Academics, Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, Bengaluru, are familiar with this butter in its savoury version. Eg. a chilli cheese spread on toast, mint and rosemary butter used to baste steaks or lamb chops, or herbed butter smeared to make the fan-favourite garlic bread. Zeenia K. Patel, Brand Director, Parsi Dairy Farm, says, “Compounding butter will change the consistency, alter its texture and melting point. For example, honey-infused butter will spread softer and caramelise beautifully, while herb-infused butter might have a slightly grainy texture.”

However, it is not just garlic, Aditi Handa, co-founder and head chef ofThe Baker's Dozen, shares that this flavoured butter can be made by adding fresh herbs, fruit compotes, honey or maple syrup and even alcohol “to regular table butter that results in a delightful infusion of flavours. Whether it's the aromatic essence of herbs or the sweet tang of fruit compotes, these additions elevate the butter and transform it into a versatile condiment that can be spread on even toast”.

Sweetened butter is a fantastic way to elevate your dessert experience, as it adds a burst of flavour and richness. At Ditas, Lower Parel, Mumbai, chef Sujeet says this butter brings an “extra layer of sophistication to an already impressive dessert. Their versatility is boundless but the true magic happens when the butter melts, releasing its infused flavour and adding a new dimension to the dessert.”

Perfect for breakfast or brunch spreads, butter that is infused with berries and fruits make a great addition to your grazing tables, charcuterie boards, Hi-Tea tables, breakfast spreads, etc. Eesha Sukhi, founder, The Blue Bop Café, Khar (W), Mumbai, says, “To use a dessert compound butter, soften it at room temperature and spread it on items like toast, pancakes, waffles or muffins. You can also melt it and drizzle over desserts like ice cream or baked goods.” Some flavours that pair well together is a butter with chocolate and orange which, is great with crepes, croissants, or as a finishing touch on chocolate desserts. Agnibh Mudi, corporate chef, one8 Commune, suggests trying a berry butter made with seasonal fruits as it will give a vibrant and fresh flavour and spreading it on warm scones, muffins, or as a topping for French toast, lemon bars and shortbread cookies.

Spiced magic

Chef Adwait, head chef and partner, INJA, Delhi, suggests whipping up some cinnamon honey butter, by beating softened unsalted butter, ground cinnamon, honey and powdered sugar together. He says it will perfectly pair with freshly baked goods like cinnamon rolls, toasted English muffins or bagels and even a dense chocolate loaf cake.

At Le Café, Chembur, Mumbai, Chef Ajay Samtani serves Bailey's Coffee Cheesecake, which has a caramel-infused butter that lends a sweet and buttery caramel flavour to the cheesecake. It is made by combining butter, caramel sauce, and a touch of Bailey's Irish Cream. Some other flavours that pair well together include toffee or caramel sauce, honey and ricotta, maple and cranberry, lemon and lavender, thyme and rosemary; spices like nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, saffron strands, or pumpkin spice, and alcohol such as Irish whiskey, Bourbon, rum or brandy.