close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Foodies / Foods to explore during your visit to Ayodhya

Foods to explore during your visit to Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 06:44 PM IST

Right from flavourful Tehri to melt-in-mouth Peda, the city offers a culinary travelogue to its explorers

Ayodhya is not only known for spiritual significance but also for its local delicacies and street food. Right from flavourful Tehri to melt-in-mouth Peda, the city offers a culinary travelogue to its explorers. Here are few options for those who are planning a trip to Ayodhya:

A wide range of chaats infused with sweet, tangy and spicy flavours are some of the culinary offerings
A wide range of chaats infused with sweet, tangy and spicy flavours are some of the culinary offerings

Chaat

Explore an array of chaat as you embark on a food trail in the city with Aloo tikki chaat, papdi chaat among others to savour.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ram Laddoo

This deep fried lentil dumplings often served with spice and tangy chutney is a iconic street food in the city.

Baati Chokha

Loaded with Indian spices infused in the Chokha and goodness of gram flour in the Baati, this dish is a healthier version in the realm of street food.

Tehri

An aromatic rice cooked with spices and vegetables, this one pot vegetarian dish holds a special place in the hearts of vegetarian in the city.

Khurchan Peda

Prepared as thick and semi-soft round balls in shape, this sweet delight is made with densed milk.

Makhan Malai

Made from clotted cream and pistas, the city offeres you this rich and airy dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out