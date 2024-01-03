Foods to explore during your visit to Ayodhya

Ayodhya is not only known for spiritual significance but also for its local delicacies and street food. Right from flavourful Tehri to melt-in-mouth Peda, the city offers a culinary travelogue to its explorers. Here are few options for those who are planning a trip to Ayodhya: A wide range of chaats infused with sweet, tangy and spicy flavours are some of the culinary offerings

Chaat

Explore an array of chaat as you embark on a food trail in the city with Aloo tikki chaat, papdi chaat among others to savour.

Ram Laddoo

This deep fried lentil dumplings often served with spice and tangy chutney is a iconic street food in the city.

Baati Chokha

Loaded with Indian spices infused in the Chokha and goodness of gram flour in the Baati, this dish is a healthier version in the realm of street food.

Tehri

An aromatic rice cooked with spices and vegetables, this one pot vegetarian dish holds a special place in the hearts of vegetarian in the city.

Khurchan Peda

Prepared as thick and semi-soft round balls in shape, this sweet delight is made with densed milk.

Makhan Malai

Made from clotted cream and pistas, the city offeres you this rich and airy dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth