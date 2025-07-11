French Fry Day: Turn Friday into Fry-day with this lazy yet genius way to make loaded cheese fries

Some Fridays are casual. Some are chaotic. And then some are covered in cheese, bacon, and gravy, like today. For your information, today happens to be a once-in-a-lifetime situation where French Fry Day and Friday are on the same…well, day. And what better way to celebrate than with a plate of golden, crispy Loaded Cheese Fries? Crunchy, gooey, indulgent, and downright irresistible, these fries don’t just belong on your plate — they belong as part of your weekend plans. This recipe is by Spend With Pennies, is all about maximum flavour with minimum fuss. We’re keeping things easy with frozen fries and pouring all our energy into the toppings. French Fry Day

Loaded french fries

Ingredients:

8 cups frozen french fries, 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese, 3 tbsps cooked and crumbled bacon or real bacon bits, 1 cup brown gravy (homemade or packet, optional), ½ cup sour cream, and 2 green onions, thinly sliced

Method:

Preheat your oven to 425°F. Spread the fries out on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until they’re perfectly crisp, flipping them at the 15 minute mark.

Once they’re golden and irresistible, remove them from the oven and switch your broiler to 500°F. Sprinkle the hot fries with shredded cheddar and bacon, then return the tray to the oven for 1 to 3 minutes, just until the cheese is beautifully melted. Finish things off with a sprinkle of green onions, a generous drizzle of brown gravy (if you’re into that), and a dollop of sour cream. Serve immediately, because these fries wait for no one.

Pro tip: Thicker fries may need more baking time; thinner ones may crisp up faster. Keep an eye on them near the end to get that perfect crunch.

Whether you're hosting friends, crushing a solo movie night, or just need to feel like the main character in your own kitchen — these fries are here for you. So go ahead. Turn your Friday into Fry Day, and let the cheese do the talking!