From Biryani to Black Salt—A Michelin star’s culinary exploration in India

Celebrated Spanish chef Oriol Castro, one of the visionaries behind Disfrutar, the Michelin-starred Barcelona restaurant currently ranked #1 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list (2024), recently visited India for the first time. Known globally for pushing the boundaries of modern gastronomy through bold creativity and precision, Chef Castro shared his reflections on Indian cuisine, culinary philosophy, and the power of passion in an exclusive interview. Oriol went to Indian Accent, Bukhara - ITC Maurya, Inja, and Dhilli— and found them unique in their own way. Photo Credit: Culinary Culture

Welcome to India, Chef Oriol! How has your first trip been?

It’s been wonderful—my first time in India, and I am very happy. We’ve been eating a lot! We tried biryani, which I absolutely loved—not just for the flavours but also the technique behind it. That really stood out to me, especially because Disfrutar is a highly technical restaurant. Cooking and then eating biryani—it was an immersive experience. Oriol joined Vir Sanghvi, Chairman, Culinary Culture for a special Culinary Conversation on at The Oberoi, New Delhi and hosted the first-ever superclass in India, showcasing their marquee dishes.

Which Indian dishes have left a strong impression on you?

I really enjoyed South Indian bread—appam, and of course, butter chicken. We visited many restaurants, and each had its own uniqueness. We went to Indian Accent, Bukhara - ITC Maurya, Inja, and Dhilli—all of them were wonderful in their own way.

You also visited Khari Baoli in Old Delhi. What was that experience like?

It’s important to see the authentic side of a country when you travel. At Khari Baoli’s spice market, I wanted to explore the seasonal ingredients and local culture. We bought some masala blends—they prepared one specially for us, explaining the uniqueness of each spice. I am yet to figure out on how we’ll use it at Disfrutar, but it was an inspiring moment.

Was there any ingredient that stood out for you?

Yes—black salt. I had heard about it before, but now I understand its complexity. It’s very special, and I’m excited to work with it back home.

How do you approach new ingredients in your cooking?

Whenever we develop a new dish, we stay focused on the essence of the ingredient. Even with all the technical work we do, we never want to lose that. It's not just about technique—it’s about preserving flavour and soul.

You mentioned Inja, where you tried Indian-Japanese fusion. What are your thoughts on fusion cuisine?

Fusion should never become confusion. At Inja, the chef explained the dishes so well that the experience was clear and enjoyable. Sometimes, context is everything—when the concept is well explained, the dish speaks louder.

Do you consider the dishes at Disfrutar a reflection of your personality?

Not just mine. Disfrutar is a collaborative effort between myself, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas. It’s not about individual credit—the project is bigger than the person. That philosophy has shaped our work from the beginning.

You’re at the top of the culinary world right now. Does that come with pressure?

Of course—there’s always pressure. Even yesterday, before a cooking demo, we felt it. But pressure is important—it means you care, and it pushes you to give your best. Being ranked number one means people expect a lot, and we embrace that.

What keeps you going after 35 years in the kitchen?

Passion. That’s the one thing you truly need. If you have passion, everything else will follow.

And where do you find inspiration for your food?

Everywhere. You can catch inspiration from anywhere—360 degrees around you. It’s always a work in progress.

Any final thoughts for young chefs?

Everything takes time. You don’t achieve things overnight. It’s about taking baby steps, being consistent, and never losing your passion.

Chef Oriol Castro’s journey through India may have been brief, but the flavours, colours, and ideas he encountered here have clearly left their mark. With an open mind and relentless creativity, he continues to remind us that the best food doesn’t just surprise the palate—it tells a story.