From Thoran to Hummus: Chefs share their favorite coconut recipes

Coconut, a tropical fruit, has long been celebrated for its unique flavor, aroma, and nutritional value. From its creamy flesh to its refreshing water, every part of this versatile ingredient offers something special to the culinary world. coconut based recipes

Today, we bring you unique recipes from top chefs who showcase how coconut can be creatively used to elevate both traditional and innovative dishes.

Beans Thoran by Chef Ishijyot Surri

This South Indian stir-fry features tender green beans cooked with grated coconut, cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. The coconut adds a rich, nutty flavor that perfectly complements the earthy beans and spices. “The simplicity of Thoran highlights the natural flavors of coconut, making it a star ingredient that brings this dish to life,” says Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder of Mulk, Miniyaturk & SJI Gourmet.

Coconut Hummus by Chef Makarand Samant

A tropical twist on the classic hummus, this dish combines chickpeas with coconut water, milk, and roasted coconut flakes. The result is a creamy, slightly sweet hummus that pairs beautifully with lavash and microgreens. “Coconut brings a refreshing, tropical element to traditional hummus, creating a unique blend that’s both familiar and new,” shares Chef Makarand Samant, Executive Chef at Kyma BKC.

Coconut Pancakes by Chef Sumit Sahu

Wake up to a tropical paradise with these fluffy, coconut-filled pancakes.These pancakes are infused with coconut milk and topped with a rich coconut butter syrup. The natural sweetness of coconut enhances the pancakes, making them a delightful treat for all ages. “Coconut pancakes are a perfect way to showcase the ingredient’s versatility, turning a simple breakfast dish into something extraordinary,” notes Chef Sumit Sahu, Sous Chef at Taj Usha Kiran Palace, Gwalior.

Coconut Coated Prawns by Chef Palash Ghosh

Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. These succulent prawns are coated in a crispy coconut crust, bringing a taste of coastal India to the plate. Paired with a curry leaves fondant, the dish is a harmonious blend of textures and flavors. “The combination of coconut and seafood is a match made in heaven, where the natural sweetness of coconut enhances the delicate flavor of prawns,” says Chef Palash Ghosh, Executive Chef at Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra.