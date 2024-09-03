Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 milk-based prasads to make at home for the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time for devotion and celebration, while also being a culinary delight. The tradition of offering bhog to the beloved elephant God are a way to seek blessings, and they vary widely across different regions of India. Ganpati bappa loves milk and milk-based prasads. (unsplash)

Modak is a sweet dumpling, made of rice or wheat flour, stuffed with a mixture of jaggery, coconut, and dry fruits, is believed to be Lord Ganesha's favorite, there are several other kinds of bhogs that can be made to offer to God. Whether it’s a simple offering of fruits or an elaborate platter of sweets and savories, the act of offering prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi is a cherished ritual.

Here are some milk-based drinkable prasads that you can add to your repertoire in the run-up to Ganesh Chaturthi (September 7 to 17):

Basundi or rabdi

Similar to Rabdi in the Northern parts of India, basundi is a milk-based dessert that is widely prepared during festivals. Milk is boiled till reduced and thickened. It is flavoured with cardamom, saffron and nutmeg, along with fruits like mango puree or custard apple.

Kesar badam milk

Kesar badam milk is a popular Indian drink(shutterstock)

This golden elixir is packed with saffron and almonds, making it one of India’s most popular drinks. To serve it as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi, soak and peel almonds. Grind them along with tumeric, nutmeg, cardamon, saffron, and black pepper. Add mishri to the hot milk for sweetness and serve.

Thandai

Made by grinding almonds, cashews, peppercorn, and aniseed along with cardamom and fennel seeds, thandai makes for a delicious prasad during this festival. Elevate the drink by adding dried rose petals, saffron strands and more.

Piyush

To appease Lord Ganesha, make piyush by blending shrikhand, buttermilk, and milk along with cardamom and nutmeg. Add slivered almonds and pistachios to this indulgent bhog.

Panchamrit

Panchamrit is made up of five ingredients - milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee (shutterstock)

The word panchamrit translates to ‘five’ and ‘nectar of gods’. Each of the ingredients - milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee - is said to represent certain qualities such as purity, devotion, prosperity, and happiness, to name a few. To invoke Bappa’s blessings and make this prasad, follow these steps:

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup - Milk

3/4 cup - Yogurt

4 tbsp - Honey

2 tbsp - Sugar

3 tbsp - Ghee

Method

1. In a clean bowl, combine the milk and yogurt.

2. Add the honey, sugar, and ghee to the mixture.

3. Stir gently until all ingredients are well combined.

4. The Panchamrit is now ready to be offered to Lord Ganesha during the puja.

Inputs by Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder, Mulk and MiniyaTurk, Mumbai