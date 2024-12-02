Get your Gujarati on this winter by making place for the green and clean Undhiyu in your evening binge plate

Before you reach out for your favourite packet of chips, pause, and ask yourself, how much fibre have you ingested today? Now in the same breath, think about your chances of having your summer bod ready in time for the Spring months. Does it look enticing? If you get hooked onto the Gujarati Undhiyu, you ensure yourself a glow up in-the-making. Dassana's Veg Recipes has got you covered! Homemade Undhiyu, your new favourite snack for winter bingeing(Photos: Lemon in Ginger, The Better India)

Undhiyu

Ingredients: Veggies — Chopped surti papdi - 2 cups, fresh pigeon peas - 2/3 cup, small brinjals - 8 to 10, baby potatoes - 10 to 12, medium sweet potato - 1, unripe green banana - 1, chopped purple yam - 1.5 to 2 cups; For methi muthiya — Methi leaves - 1 cup, baking soda - a pinch, besan - 1 cup, white sesame seeds - 1tsp, ginger and green chilli paste - 1tbsp, haldi - 1/4tsp, red chilli powder - 1/4tsp, jeera powder - 1/2tsp, dhaniya powder - 1/2tsp, oil - 1/2tbsp, sugar - 1tsp, salt - 1/2tsp, lemon juice - 1tbsp, water - 1.5tbsp; For green masala — Grated coconut - 1/2 cup, coriander leaves - 3tbsp, white sesame seeds - 2tbsps, ginger paste - 1/2tbsp, garlic paste - 1/2tbsp, green chilli paste - 1/2tbsp, haldi - a pinch, red chilli powder - 1/2tsp, dhaniya powder - 1/2tsp, jeera powder - 2tsp, lemon juice - 1tbsp, sugar - 1tbsp, salt - 1tsp; For tempering — ajwain - 1/2tsp, jeera - 1/2tsp, hing - 2 to 3 pinches, water - 1/2 cup, sesame oil - 4 to 5 tbsps

Method: After preparing the vegetables, start with the methi muthia. Mix the methi leaves with besan and the listed spices. Add water to create a sticky paste, tacky enough to hold form when frying. Mix then grind all the ingredients for the green masala. Now slit all your veggies, just enough to be able to stuff the masala into them. Prepare the tempering in a pressure cooker and sauté the remaining green masala with the pigeon peas. Create separate layers with the vegetables. Add water from the sides. Place the muthiyas on top, sprinkle with salt and pressure cook for 2 whistles. Once done, give a gentle mix to everything before diving in.

Happy snacking!