Holi 2025: Delhi restaurants roll out special menus with thandai, gujiya and festive delights

This Holi, the Capital is bursting with colour, flavour, and festive cheer as eateries roll out special menus to celebrate the season. Here's to make your Holi celebration unforgettable(Photo: Bombay Sweet Shop)

From vibrant sweets and traditional thandai to innovative cocktails and indulgent desserts, there’s something to suit every palate.

Whether you're seeking a grand brunch or a sweet treat, here's to make your Holi celebration unforgettable:

JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity

The hotel is hss 'Rang Barse: A Holi Brunch Celebration' featuring Holi Pani Puri Shots with an array of colourful paani flavours, Baked Gujiya filled with Nutella and mawa, Rangoli Jalebi & Rabdi Cups, Gulkand Cheesecake Shots, Holi-inspired cocktails, and a dedicated Thandai bar.

Café Delhi Heights

The cafe is offering a special herbal-based cocktail and mocktail menu available till March 16th, complemented by a Chandan Tikka welcome, playful Gulal touches, complimentary Thandai shots, and bite-sized Motichoor Ladoo Cheesecake tasters.

AnnaMaya at Andaz Delhi

A special brunch features a Holi brunch menu with Delhi-6 Chaat Counter, Tandoor Station, Biryani, Chole Bhature, indulgent desserts, and more, with prices starting at ₹3,499++.

Khandani Rajdhani

The retsaurant across its outlet is hosting a 7-day Rangeelo Rajasthan festival from March 7th to 14th, offering Holi-themed dishes like Mawa Gujia, Kesar Gulab Thandai, Jamnagari Ghugra, Barsa Dolla, and more across all outlets.

Naturals Ice Cream

The brand has introduced a special Thandai Ice Cream blending saffron, cardamom, fennel, and crunchy nuts into a creamy delight, available at all outlets for a limited time.

Bombay Sweet Shop

They're offering a special Holi collection including Thandai Shrikhand, Choco Dry Fruit Gujiyas, and Dry Fruit Ghevar with Thandai Rabdi.

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

The hotel is a host to a spectacular Holi Brunch at Maison Maiya with Gujiya, Malpua, Rasmalai, Gulab Jamun, classic Thandai, and a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Pricing starts at INR 3,250++ per person for food and soft beverages.

Asur - Microbrewery

The microbrewery is offering unlimited beers for ₹699 (+ taxes) and refills at ₹499 (+taxes) during Holi celebrations.

Raag

The restaurant's menu features a Thandai and Gujiya collection with Rose and Mango Thandais, Badaam Kesar and Bhang Thandais, and various Gujiyas like Badami Rogan, Kesar Pista, Malai, and Chasni Gujiya, available till 18th.

Central Delhi by House of Minar

The restaurant is presenting a festive menu with chaats like Dhokla Chaat and Dahi Bhalla Papadi Chaat, and a Masala Orange Chatkara.

Gola Sizzlers

The restaurant has crafted Thandai Menu that includes Classic Thandai, Rose Thandai, Paan Thandai and more.

Third Wave Coffee

The brand has introduced a special Holi menu featuring a selection of festive drinks and desserts inspired by traditional flavours. The menu includes Thandai, Thandai Milkshake, Masala Cola, Thandai Tres Leches, and French Vanilla Tres Leches.