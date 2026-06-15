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How to make a sprinkle-topped bday cake latte at home; take a look

Skip the bakery queue! This viral birthday cake latte brings all the fun of a frosted celebration straight to your morning coffee

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:20 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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Coffee trends are becoming increasingly playful, and the latest favourite on social media is proof. The birthday cake latte combines the comfort of an iced coffee with the sweet, nostalgic flavour of a freshly baked birthday cake. Topped with fluffy cold foam, whipped cream and colourful sprinkles, it looks festive enough for a celebration but is simple enough to make at home on any day of the week.

How to make a sprinkle-topped bday cake latte at home

The secret lies in a homemade birthday cake syrup. To make it, simmer ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water for five to 10 minutes until the sugar dissolves completely. Remove from the heat, stir in 1 tablespoon of cake batter extract and allow the mixture to cool.

Whether you're celebrating a milestone or simply looking to brighten a regular morning, this cheerful coffee trend turns an everyday latte into something that feels a little more special.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / How to make a sprinkle-topped bday cake latte at home; take a look
Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / How to make a sprinkle-topped bday cake latte at home; take a look
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