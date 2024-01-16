Indulging in a bowl of pasta goes beyond mere satisfaction: Study

From being a popular date night delicacy to becoming a staple in countless households, the love for pasta among food connoisseurs extends far beyond the confines of Italian cuisine, transcending borders and this sentiment has been substantiated by a recent study. The diverse world of pastas boasts a list of approximately 600 different types (For representational purpose)

In a groundbreaking study conducted by the 'Behavior & Brain Lab' at the esteemed Free University of Languages and Communication (IULM), Italian researchers delved into the emotional realm of satisfaction that pasta evokes. The findings revealed that indulging in a plate of pasta can elicit levels of happiness comparable to, or even surpassing, the joy experienced while listening to your favorite song or watching an exhilarating sports match.

The four parameters of analysis examined, also stressed that the emotional experience of tasting one’s favorite pasta is equal to that generated by the re-enactment of happy memories, especially those related to the family.

The diverse world of pastas boasts a list of approximately 600 different types with over 1300 recorded names. Among the most popular varieties are penne, spaghetti, fusilli and macaroni.