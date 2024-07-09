Instagram-famous chocolate desserts that took the internet by storm

There is nothing more decadently luxurious than chocolate, that grabs eyeballs in all its shapes and forms. Sprayed from an aerosol can, drizzled over ice cream, scooped up from a fountain, slattered over cake or just eaten as a bar, chocolate is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Social media is the epitome of visual satisfaction so it’s only natural that chocolate-based desserts go viral as they make for mouth-watering treats that appeal to the young and old alike. Easy to make at home with a few ingredients that you might already have lying around, these sweet treats are decadent. Here are some viral chocolate desserts that have caught our eye Kanafa pistachio chocolate bar(instagram)

Cracking Chocolate Cup

A yummy drink that also comes with a fun activity? What’s not to love! While the origins of this drink may remain a mystery, this cracking cup is chocolatey is filled with a nice cold beverage. Whether it is a cold coffee, an icy frappe or a mocha, chocolate pairs well with almost every flavour.

Chocolate cracking cup with coffee(instagram)

To enjoy it to the fullest, first, give the cup a good squeeze to break the chocolate coating and then slurp away. You can also make this at home by layering chocolate into a plastic cup and setting it in the freezer. Then pour your favourite cold beverage and enjoy.

Dubai's Knafeh pistachio chocolate bar

Wispy thin kataifi pastry mixed into Pistachio cream and stuffed into a chocolate bar is a recipe for an explosion of flavours. This trending chocolate bar, named ‘Can’t Get Knafeh Of It’ is created in Dubai by FIX Dessert Chocolatier, retails for 62aed.

Knafeh pistachio chocolate bar(instagram)

Break into the bar and it oozes out the nutty creamy crunchy stuffing which is a mouthful. Since the brand may only deliver in the Emirates, chocolatiers from around the world and in India have been cashing in on this trend and selling their recreations.

Chocolate Yoghurt Bites

A quick pick-me-up, mid-afternoon treat that has got the health girlies in a chokehold is the chocolate-covered yoghurt bites are insanely addicting. With a dash of health, they are great to meal prep on the weekends.

Strawberry yoghurt bites covered in chocolate(Instagram)

Mix yoghurt with some chopped-up seasonal fruit and freeze it in roundels. Dip them in melted dark or milk chocolate and they will immediately set with the cold. The flavour combinations are endless and can’t be messed up.

London's chocolate strawberries

One controversial banning and a ton of online outrage later, Turnips is back with serpentine lines filled with people from all over the world. London’s famous Borough Market is home to one of the most viral chocolate desserts - the thick melted milk chocolate covered strawberries pots that are sold at £7.50.

Chocolate covered strawberries being sold in a cup in London(Instagram)

With tourists going gaga over these chocolatey strawbs and sharing umteen videos showcasing its delicious goodness, it is not possible for everyone to visit this spot. And it is no wonder that several content creators joined in on the hype by sharing recipes on how to make it at home, adding fuel to its also viral fire.

How to store chocolate

Temperature Control

By storing chocolate between 15 degree to 21 degree celsius, you can preserve the texture for a while. Fluctuations in temperature can cause chocolate to develop a whitish layer or lose texture.

Say no to Refrigeration

Avoiding refrigeration is another possible way to store chocolate. While its tempting to refrigerate chocolates,refrigeration absorbs all odors and flavors from Chocolate. Therefore storing it at room temperature is always the best go to option.

Chocolates should be stored away from direct sunlight(unsplash)

Airtight Containers

Seal the chocolates properly. Store them in the airtight container away from direct sunlight or strong artificial light. UV rays can make chocolates soggy and develop off flavors. So to avoid the chocolate getting melted, choose airtight containers. This helps retain its aroma and flavor.

Proper Wrapping is the best way

Original packaging is the best way to store any chocolate. So keep your chocolate in original packaging until it’s ready to use. Otherwise, wrap tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil as an alternative.

Storage Duration Matters

Consuming chocolate within its best-before date for optimal flavor. Dark chocolate can generally last longer than milk or white chocolate due to its lower milk content.

Storage Locations

Keeping chocolates in cool and dry places helps keep them intact for long. Store chocolate in a pantry, cupboard, or drawer away from heat sources like ovens or stoves. Ensure it’s not near strong-smelling foods like onions or spices.

Inputs by Vimal Sharma from SMOOR Chocolates