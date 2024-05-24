Is THIS popular ice cream flavour on the way out?

Face it, everyone loves ice cream. It's that good ol' comforting indulgence that chills you on a hot day, makes the mood better and adds comfort to you when you're down or even fuels you with energy when you want a pick-me-up.



And yes, while there are favourite ice cream flavours, get set for a surprising twist! As per reports, vanilla chocolate chip ice cream — the once staple with people at parties, after-meals and just about any time — is losing its sway in the US. Several sites are also citing how sales for this flavour have dropped over time, with sales of another popular flavour — cookies and cream — soaring past this one by a huge margin.



A key reason for vanilla chocolate chip being toppled from the position it once enjoyed could be a huge explosion of contemporary ice cream flavours in interesting varieties like Fudge Brownie, Butter Pecan and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, as well as creative dessert assemblies like freakshake, Rocky Road and Neapolitan.



SO, WHAT'S MADE IT TO THE TOP 5?

In a survey report by International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) with Morning Consult on new ice cream trends, a list of the top flavours that the general public in America loves are:

Are we going to see the end of vanilla chocolate chip ice cream, soon? (Shutterstock)

Vanilla

2. Chocolate

3. Strawberry

4. Butter Pecan

5. Cookie Dough





DIY: Meanwhile, here's a recipe to try at home

If you're someone who still loves the flavour, whip up your own vanilla chocolate chip ice cream this summer, using this recipe:



Make chocolate chip ice cream at home with just a few ingredients (Shutterstock)

Ingredients

Whole milk, cream, half and half (or condensed milk), sugar (can also use stevia), a pinch of salt, vanilla extract and chocolate chips.



Method

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl (except for the chocolate chips). Now add sugar to it and mix again. Add it to an ice cream maker and churn. During the last 10 minutes of this process, add in chocolate chips. Now remove and freeze this for a few hours or until set.





