it’s Monsoon on the menu

The pitter-patter of the rains calls for a food menu that is comforting, healthy and flavourful. Seizing that opportunity, restaurants from different parts of the country are offering monsoon-specific dishes that go well with the rainy season. These dishes not only cater to the craving for warm and spicy food during rainy days but also bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia. Ajwain Pakoras at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

Comforting choices, regional relish

Indian Republic Canteen, a restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi, has curated a monsoon-special Chai Thali that features everything that most pluviophiles will be charmed by. Order and you’ll be greeted with a selection of pakoras, bun maska, noodles, vada pav and, of course, the centrepiece — chai.

Another staple that’s synonymous with warm and comforting, is soups. Aamchee in Mumbai has come up with momo soup (steamed vegetable dumplings in an aromatic vegetable broth), tomato soup (served with a flaky puffed crust), street-style manchow soup — and even a Matunga rasam. One can also indulge in buttery masala buns, Chinese thela-style gobi manchurian pakodas and the Southern Indian-style onion bondas at the outlet.

And then, there are regional seasonal favourites. In order to celebrate the flavours of the season, Fort Rajwada in Jaipur has curated a Rajasthani thali. “It features bajra khichdi (made with pearl millet, lentils and veggies), gatte ki sabzi (soft gram flour dumplings cooked in a spicy yogurt-based gravy) and moong dal pakodas (crunchy fritters made from split green gram).

The monsoon menu at ITC Maurya features “handpicked dishes from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi ” informs Shivneet Pohoja, executive chef. “We are featuring dishes such as keri ni dal, from Gujarat, which has a mildly tart taste and earthiness from the tempering of hand-churned ghee. Jamun gosht ka salan, a dish from Uttar Pradesh, where tender goat meat is simmered with mellow spices and finished with a cooked purée of the season’s best jamun,” says Pohoja, adding that their monsoon menu also boasts unique chaats such as Heeng Wali Kamrak and Indori Garadu Chaat (featuring the last of the season’s yam).

Soothing the gut

Increased gut sensitivity during monsoon is real, and is something that affects what we eat, too. At the NCR-based Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort, Palak Patta Chaat, Batata Vada and Ajwain Leaf Pakoras, among others, have been introduced to the menu. “During the rainy season, digestive issues and infections are more common. We use fresh, seasonal ingredients rich in vitamins, antioxidants and fibre. For example, spinach (used in the Palak Patta Chaat) is high in iron and vitamins, while ajwain leaves in our pakoras aid digestion and provide anti-inflammatory benefits,” says Daya Shanker Chaubey, executive chef.

Flow Brew and Dine features dishes that enhance gut health and boost immunity. The avo beet and chicken salad combines avacados and beets for digestion and antioxidants, while podi idli fries offer probiotics and ghee for gut health health and nutrient absorption. Litchi wonton cups provide vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting immunity and promotes gut function.

With a similar goal in mind, Mumbai-based restaurant Eight employs cooling herbs such as mint, lemongrass and basil. “Utilising ingredients that are seasonal, such as mint and ginger, and veggies such as corn and beans, we create dishes that help balance the body’s energy. We also add recipes that use foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, bell peppers, ginger — and garlic and turmeric, for their anti-inflammatory properties,” says sous chef, Rajesh Rawat.