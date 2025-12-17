Lisa Haydon is in her pavlova era — and so are we

Ingredients: Egg whites - 6 large at room temperature, granulated sugar - 1.5 cups, corn starch - 2tsps, lemon juice - 1/2tbsp, vanilla extract - 1/2tbsp; for the cream — very cold heavy whipping cream - 1.5 cups, granulated sugar - 2tbsps,; for topping and decor — fresh fruit like blueberries, kiwis, raspberries, sliced strawberries - 4 to 5 cups, mint leaves - 15 for garnishing

Lisa Haydon has us reaching for our chef hats with. She makes it look like a breeze, and that's probably because it kind of is. If you're up for soaking in Christmas with a side of tropical tang, follow this delectable pavlova recipe below.

Method: Preheat the oven to 107C and line a large three-quarter baking sheet with parchment paper. In a stand mixer, whisk 6 egg whites on high for about 1 minute, until soft peaks form. With the mixer running, slowly add 1.5 cups sugar and continue beating on high for around 10 minutes, until the meringue is stiff, smooth, and glossy.

Using a spatula, gently fold in half a tbsp lemon juice and half a tbsp vanilla extract, followed by 2tsps cornstarch, mixing until fully incorporated. Pipe the meringue into 3 to 3.5-inch nests on the lined tray and lightly press the centers with a spoon to create space for the cream. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, then switch off the oven and let the meringues rest inside for another 30 minutes without opening the door. The exteriors should be crisp and pale, with soft, marshmallow-like centers.

Remove the pavlovas from the oven and allow them to cool completely on the parchment paper. For the topping, whip chilled cream with 2 tablespoons sugar in a cold bowl for 2–2.5 minutes, until thick and spreadable. Finish by piping the cream onto the pavlovas and topping with fresh fruit, mint, or toppings of your choice.

(recipe from Natasha's Kitchen)

Fluffy, light and the most comforting waves of creamy flavour sans the after-lull, get on this one right away if you haven't tried it yet!