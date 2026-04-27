London sets Guinness World Record with 440-metre tiramisu

London saw an extraordinary dessert spectacle over April 25 and 26, as more than 100 Italian chefs came together to create the world’s longest tiramisu, officially recognised by Guinness World Records. The final length? A staggering 440.6 metres (1,445 feet), comfortably beating the 273.5-metre record set in Milan in 2019. To put that into perspective, it stretches longer than the height of the Empire State Building (1,250 feet) to its top floor.

Where was the event held?

A 440-metre tiramisu earns London a spot in the Guinness World Records.

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The dessert took shape inside Chelsea Old Town Hall, where chefs worked over two days, assembling it live, layer by layer. Approximately 50,000 ladyfinger biscuits and over 3,000 eggs were used, alongside vast quantities of mascarpone cheese and coffee. Despite its size, the tiramisu adhered strictly to a traditional Italian recipe. The record came with strict rules: the tiramisu had to run as one continuous piece, even in size, from start to finish.

The chef behind the tiramisu

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{{^usCountry}} At the centre of the effort was Italian chef Mirko Ricci. He first held the record in 2017 before losing it in 2019, and returned this year to reclaim the title in London. The dessert was finished with a symbolic golden crown that paid a nod to the British Royal Family. Beyond the visual spectacle, the event also doubled as a fundraiser. Proceeds from ticket sales and dessert portions were directed to supporting anti-poverty initiatives. Attendees could also buy portions to take home, with a 2-kg tray priced at £45 (around ₹5,742) and a 250-gram slice at £10 (about ₹1,276). How to make a classic tiramisu at home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the centre of the effort was Italian chef Mirko Ricci. He first held the record in 2017 before losing it in 2019, and returned this year to reclaim the title in London. The dessert was finished with a symbolic golden crown that paid a nod to the British Royal Family. Beyond the visual spectacle, the event also doubled as a fundraiser. Proceeds from ticket sales and dessert portions were directed to supporting anti-poverty initiatives. Attendees could also buy portions to take home, with a 2-kg tray priced at £45 (around ₹5,742) and a 250-gram slice at £10 (about ₹1,276). How to make a classic tiramisu at home {{/usCountry}}

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For the home chef, start by whisking egg yolks with sugar until creamy, then mix in mascarpone cheese. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until fluffy and gently fold them in. Dip ladyfinger biscuits quickly into cooled strong coffee (add a splash of rum or coffee liqueur if you like), then layer them in a dish. Spread a layer of the mascarpone cream on top, repeat once more, and smooth the surface. Refrigerate for at least 4–5 hours, or overnight for best results. Finish with a generous dusting of cocoa powder before serving.

(Written by Snigdha Oreya)

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