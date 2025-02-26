Maha Shivratri 2025: Here are 6 easy to make prasad recipes that you can make on this holy day
From thandai to panchamrit to halwas and ladoos, here are 6 different recipes that can be made specially for Maha Shivratri
Mahashivratri, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, is a night of devotion dedicated to Lord Shiva. Observed with fasting, prayers, and night-long vigils, this festival symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness.
An essential aspect of the celebrations is the offering of prasad, which holds deep spiritual significance. Devotees prepare sacred offerings like panchamrit (a mix of milk, honey, ghee, curd, and sugar), bael leaves, fruits, and sweets, all believed to be favoured by Lord Shiva. Many also distribute thandai infused with nuts and spices, a traditional drink associated with the deity.
Here are some prasad recipes you can make to appease Lord Shiva:
Thandai
Ingredients:
For the Thandai Masala
- 40 gms - Almonds
- 25 gms - Cashews
- 25 gms - Pistachios
- 20 gms - Khus-Khus
- 20 gms - Melon Seeds
- 20 gms - Fennel Seeds
- 5 gms - Black Peppercorns
- 5 gms - Green Cardamom Pods
- 5 gms - Dried Rose Petals
- A few strands of Saffron
For the Thandai Drink
- 1000 ml - Full-Fat Milk
- 100 gms - Sugar
30 gms - Thandai Masala
- 5 gms - Rose Water
A few strands of Saffron strands
- Chopped Nuts & Dried Rose Petals For Garnish
Method:
- =Lightly dry roast almonds cashews, pistachios, poppy seeds, melon seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns and cardamom until aromatic.
- Cool slightly then blend into a fine powder with dried rose petals and saffron. Store it in an airtight container.
- Heat milk in a saucepan until warm and then add sugar and mix until fully dissolved.
- Stir it in thandai masala mix well and allow it to cool to room temperature
- Refrigerate for at least 3 to 4 hours preferably overnight for enhanced flavours
- Strain the chilled thandai using a fine sieve or muslin cloth
- Stir it in rose water and pour into serving
- Garnish it with sliced nuts and saffron stands and serve
Inputs by Chef Rohit Dubey, Chef-In-Charge, Pilibhit House, Haridwar
Satvik Rice Kheer
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup - Rice
- 4 cups - Full-fat milk
- ¼ to ½ cup - Jaggery
- ½ tsp - Cardamom powder
- 2 tsp - Chopped nuts
- A few saffron strands
- 1 tsp - Ghee
Method:
- To prepare the rice, wash it thoroughly until the water runs clear.
- Soak the rice for 20-30 minutes to help it cook faster.
- In a heavy-bottomed pot, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the flame and add the drained rice. Stir well.
- Let the rice cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until it becomes soft and the milk thickens (about 20-30 minutes).
- Once the rice is cooked, turn off the heat and add jaggery. Stir well till it dissolves completely.
- Mix in cardamom powder and saffron strands.
- In a separate small pan, heat ghee and lightly roast the nuts until golden brown. Add the roasted nuts to the kheer.
- Let the kheer cool slightly before offering it as bhog to Lord Shiva. Serve warm or chilled as per preference.
Inputs by Rupesh Duble, Senior Chef De Partie, Lotus Eco Beach Resort, Murud
Panchamrit
Ingredients:
- 1 cup - Milk
- 2 tbsp - Yogurt
- 1 tbsp - Honey
- 1 tbsp - Ghee
- 1 tbsp - Sugar
- 3-4 - Tulsi leaves
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients together and consume
Inputs by Ravinder Kumar, Executive Chef, Karma Lakelands
Himachali Babru
Ingredients:
- 2 cups - Whole wheat flour
- ½ cup - black urad dal
- ¼ tsp - baking powder
- A pinch of salt
- 250gms - jaggery
- Ghee for frying
Method:
- Wash the black urad dal thoroughly and soak it overnight or for 6-7 hours. Drain and grind it into a paste.
- In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Knead into a firm dough using water as needed.
- Cover the dough with a clean muslin cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.
- To make the filling, mix the ground dal with jaggery for a naturally sweet filling. Cook them slightly for better consistency.
- Take a small portion of dough and roll it into a ball. Flatten it into a small puri shape. Place a teaspoon of the jaggery-dal mixture in the centre. Seal it well and roll it out gently to form a medium-sized stuffed poori.
- Heat ghee in a deep pan. Fry the Babru on medium flame until golden brown and crisp. Drain excess oil on a paper towel.
- Let the Babru cool slightly before offering it as bhog to Lord Shiva. Serve warm with fruits or a light satvik meal.
Inputs by Chef Santosh, Sous chef, The Orchid Hotel Manali
Thambittu
Ingredients:
● 100gms - Organic jaggery (melted in 4 tbsp water)
● 50gms - Niger seeds
● 50gms - Sesame seeds
● A pinch of Nutmeg
● ½ tsp - Cardamom powder
● 100gms - Roasted peanuts/groundnuts
● 200gms - Fried Bengal gram
● 50gms - Flax seeds
● 2-3 tbsp - Mildly roasted cashews and almonds (coarsely ground)
● 2 tbsp - Ghee
● 2 tbsp - Desiccated coconut
Method:
- Dry roast all the seeds (Niger, sesame, flax) until mildly aromatic, then grind them coarsely.
- Melt the jaggery in 4 tbsp water until it forms a syrup.
- Mix the roasted seed powder with grated coconut, nutmeg, cardamom, roasted peanuts, fried Bengal gram, and coarsely ground cashews & almonds.
- Drizzle in warm ghee and jaggery syrup, adding one spoon at a time while mixing.
- Take a handful of the mixture and press firmly between your palms to shape into lemon-sized ladoos.
- Repeat the process to make more ladoos.
- Offer it as prasadam during pooja, then enjoy this wholesome treat.
Inputs by Shilpa Kumar, recipe curator, Akshayakalpa Organic
Beetroot Halwa
Ingredients:
- Beetroot - 3 cups, grated
- Full fat milk - 4 cups
- Sugar - 6 tbsp
- Ghee - 3 tbsp
- Green cardamom powder - 5-6 pods
- Cashew - 20, whole
- Raisins - 1 tbsp
Method:
● In a deep-bottomed pan, add grated beetroot and milk.
● Keep the flame on low to medium, bring it to a boil, then let it simmer. Stir every now and then.
● Once the milk reduces to about 80%, add ghee and sugar. Mix well.
● Keep simmering and stirring until the mixture thickens.
● Finally, add cashews, cardamom powder, and raisins. Let it cook until all the milk is absorbed.
● Turn off the heat and serve it warm. Enjoy!
Inputs by Puja Darshan, recipe curator, The Tastes of India Podcast