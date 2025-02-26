Maha Shivratri 2025: Here are 6 easy to make prasad recipes that you can make on this holy day

Mahashivratri, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, is a night of devotion dedicated to Lord Shiva. Observed with fasting, prayers, and night-long vigils, this festival symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness. Here are some prasads to make to celebrate Maha Shivratri today(unsplash)

An essential aspect of the celebrations is the offering of prasad, which holds deep spiritual significance. Devotees prepare sacred offerings like panchamrit (a mix of milk, honey, ghee, curd, and sugar), bael leaves, fruits, and sweets, all believed to be favoured by Lord Shiva. Many also distribute thandai infused with nuts and spices, a traditional drink associated with the deity.

Here are some prasad recipes you can make to appease Lord Shiva:

Thandai

Ingredients:

For the Thandai Masala

40 gms - Almonds

25 gms - Cashews

25 gms - Pistachios

20 gms - Khus-Khus

20 gms - Melon Seeds

20 gms - Fennel Seeds

5 gms - Black Peppercorns

5 gms - Green Cardamom Pods

5 gms - Dried Rose Petals

A few strands of Saffron

For the Thandai Drink

1000 ml - Full-Fat Milk

100 gms - Sugar

30 gms - Thandai Masala

5 gms - Rose Water

A few strands of Saffron strands

Chopped Nuts & Dried Rose Petals For Garnish

Method:

=Lightly dry roast almonds cashews, pistachios, poppy seeds, melon seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns and cardamom until aromatic.

Cool slightly then blend into a fine powder with dried rose petals and saffron. Store it in an airtight container.

Heat milk in a saucepan until warm and then add sugar and mix until fully dissolved.

Stir it in thandai masala mix well and allow it to cool to room temperature

Refrigerate for at least 3 to 4 hours preferably overnight for enhanced flavours

Strain the chilled thandai using a fine sieve or muslin cloth

Stir it in rose water and pour into serving

Garnish it with sliced nuts and saffron stands and serve

Inputs by Chef Rohit Dubey, Chef-In-Charge, Pilibhit House, Haridwar

Satvik Rice Kheer

Ingredients:

¼ cup - Rice

4 cups - Full-fat milk

¼ to ½ cup - Jaggery

½ tsp - Cardamom powder

2 tsp - Chopped nuts

A few saffron strands

1 tsp - Ghee

Method:

To prepare the rice, wash it thoroughly until the water runs clear.

Soak the rice for 20-30 minutes to help it cook faster.

In a heavy-bottomed pot, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the flame and add the drained rice. Stir well.

Let the rice cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until it becomes soft and the milk thickens (about 20-30 minutes).

Once the rice is cooked, turn off the heat and add jaggery. Stir well till it dissolves completely.

Mix in cardamom powder and saffron strands.

In a separate small pan, heat ghee and lightly roast the nuts until golden brown. Add the roasted nuts to the kheer.

Let the kheer cool slightly before offering it as bhog to Lord Shiva. Serve warm or chilled as per preference.

Inputs by Rupesh Duble, Senior Chef De Partie, Lotus Eco Beach Resort, Murud

Panchamrit

Ingredients:

1 cup - Milk

2 tbsp - Yogurt

1 tbsp - Honey

1 tbsp - Ghee

1 tbsp - Sugar

3-4 - Tulsi leaves

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together and consume

Inputs by Ravinder Kumar, Executive Chef, Karma Lakelands

Himachali Babru

Ingredients:

2 cups - Whole wheat flour

½ cup - black urad dal

¼ tsp - baking powder

A pinch of salt

250gms - jaggery

Ghee for frying

Method:

Wash the black urad dal thoroughly and soak it overnight or for 6-7 hours. Drain and grind it into a paste.

In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Knead into a firm dough using water as needed.

Cover the dough with a clean muslin cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

To make the filling, mix the ground dal with jaggery for a naturally sweet filling. Cook them slightly for better consistency.

Take a small portion of dough and roll it into a ball. Flatten it into a small puri shape. Place a teaspoon of the jaggery-dal mixture in the centre. Seal it well and roll it out gently to form a medium-sized stuffed poori.

Heat ghee in a deep pan. Fry the Babru on medium flame until golden brown and crisp. Drain excess oil on a paper towel.

Let the Babru cool slightly before offering it as bhog to Lord Shiva. Serve warm with fruits or a light satvik meal.

Inputs by Chef Santosh, Sous chef, The Orchid Hotel Manali

Thambittu

Ingredients:

● 100gms - Organic jaggery (melted in 4 tbsp water)

● 50gms - Niger seeds

● 50gms - Sesame seeds

● A pinch of Nutmeg

● ½ tsp - Cardamom powder

● 100gms - Roasted peanuts/groundnuts

● 200gms - Fried Bengal gram

● 50gms - Flax seeds

● 2-3 tbsp - Mildly roasted cashews and almonds (coarsely ground)

● 2 tbsp - Ghee

● 2 tbsp - Desiccated coconut

Method:

Dry roast all the seeds (Niger, sesame, flax) until mildly aromatic, then grind them coarsely.

Melt the jaggery in 4 tbsp water until it forms a syrup.

Mix the roasted seed powder with grated coconut, nutmeg, cardamom, roasted peanuts, fried Bengal gram, and coarsely ground cashews & almonds.

Drizzle in warm ghee and jaggery syrup, adding one spoon at a time while mixing.

Take a handful of the mixture and press firmly between your palms to shape into lemon-sized ladoos.

Repeat the process to make more ladoos.

Offer it as prasadam during pooja, then enjoy this wholesome treat.

Inputs by Shilpa Kumar, recipe curator, Akshayakalpa Organic

Beetroot Halwa

Ingredients:

Beetroot - 3 cups, grated

Full fat milk - 4 cups

Sugar - 6 tbsp

Ghee - 3 tbsp

Green cardamom powder - 5-6 pods

Cashew - 20, whole

Raisins - 1 tbsp

Method:

● In a deep-bottomed pan, add grated beetroot and milk.

● Keep the flame on low to medium, bring it to a boil, then let it simmer. Stir every now and then.

● Once the milk reduces to about 80%, add ghee and sugar. Mix well.

● Keep simmering and stirring until the mixture thickens.

● Finally, add cashews, cardamom powder, and raisins. Let it cook until all the milk is absorbed.

● Turn off the heat and serve it warm. Enjoy!

Inputs by Puja Darshan, recipe curator, The Tastes of India Podcast