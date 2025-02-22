Brunch on these protein-packed cheesy masala eggs as masala omelet makes it to the list of world's best egg dishes

Indian cuisine staples have been having quite the moment on the world stage. Among the regular lists curated by Taste Atlas, the latest being the 50 best egg dishes from the world over, India's masala omelet has ranked at 22. Brunch on some delicious cheesy masala eggs this weekend!

Now while everyone loves a good masala omelet, it isn't really a recipe you'd need directions with. Instead, to celebrate the little gastronomic nod, we bring to you a rather quick and simple take on the delectable bite, packed with cheese, meat and lots of spicy flavour! Let's get cooking.

Cheesy masala eggs

Ingredients: Butter - 1tbsp, chopped onion - 1, chopped tomatoes - 3, salt to taste, haldi - a pinch, kasuri methi - 2tsps, frozen kebab - a few bites (optional), boiled eggs - 4, slit chillies - 2 to 3, grated cheese - enough to coat your pan, oregano and chilli flakes

Method: Add butter to a hot pan and saute onions in it till pink. Add in the tomatoes with the salt and let them soften. Then go in with the haldi and kasuri methi and give it a good stir. If using frozen kebabs place them symmetrically in the pan. Slit your hard boiled eggs into halves and place them in the pan similarly. Put in the chillies and then coat the whole pan with as much cheese as you'd like. Sprinkle the oregano and chilli flakes on top, cover with a lid and let this cook till the cheese appears to have completely melted and you can see the oil coming out atop. Eat as is or with your favourite form of carbs!

(recipe from Maryam Shams Syed)

Side note: To turn this into a staple masala omelet, simply add some whisked eggs, instead of boiled eggs, onto the cooking masala and once half-cooked go in with the cheese before covering with the lid.

Ready to get your protein-packed brunch on?