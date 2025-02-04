Mira Kapoor snacks on butter mistletoe tea with a side of croissants for Bhutan trip: Recipe deets inside

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share an aesthetic carousel of peeks into what appears to be a blissful getaway to the picturesque Bhutan. Her caption lining the breathtaking, sun-kissed shots, read, "Camera roll from beautiful Bhutan. Magical and surreal as always...Dreamy picnic locations, mystical musical evenings and food that just hit the spot with a side of butter mistletoe tea ❤️". Well we of course had to get the recipe to you! Mira Kapoor snacks on butter mistletoe tea and crispy croissants during her Bhutan trip: Recipe inside!(Photos: Instagram/mirakapoor)

Butter tea recipe

Ingredients: Water - 4 cups, tea of choice (mistletoe in this case), salt - 1/4tsp, butter - 2tbsps, milk - 1/3 cup

Method: Start by bringing four cups of water to a boil. Once the water is boiling, add two tea bags or two heaping tablespoons of loose tea and let it steep for a couple of minutes. Add a heaping quarter teaspoon of salt. Remove the tea bags or strain the tea if using loose tea. Next, add a third to half a cup of milk or a teaspoon of milk powder. Turn off the heat. Pour the tea mixture, along with two tablespoons of butter, into a churn. A large container with a lid to shake the tea, or a blender will also do. Churn, shake, or blend the mixture for two to three minutes. The longer you churn, the better it will taste.

(recipe from Yowangdu Experience Tibet)

Have this with sweet buttery biscuits, crispy snacks (like Mira's pick of croissants) or just as is. As per a report from the National Cancer Institute, mistletoe contains many active compounds, including lectins, flavonoids, and phenolic acids and has been used in traditional medicine to treat a variety of conditions, including diabetes, headaches, and high blood pressure. Consuming the tea in high quantities however, may have certain side effects like nausea, vomiting, upset stomach, chills, fever, headache and fatigue, as per a Very Well Health report. That being said, an occasional cup here and there will actually serve you well in the long run.

Happy tea time snacking!