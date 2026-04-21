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Modi’s jhalmuri stop in Jhargram puts the spotlight on Bengal’s beloved street snack

A quick pit stop for jhalmuri sends the humble snack trending nationwide. 

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 05:54 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A quick snack stop turned into a viral moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused for jhalmuri at a roadside stall in West Bengal’s Jhargram recently. Stopping his convoy, he turned to the vendor and said, “Bhai, humein apna jhalmuri khilao.” Within 24 hours, videos of the snack break crossed 100 million views on Instagram, while Google searches for jhalmuri surged to a 22-year high - pushing a regional favourite firmly into the national spotlight.

PM Modi eats jhalmuri in Jhargram.

The clip shows him watching the jhalmuri being assembled, chatting with the vendor, and insisting on paying for the 10 serving.

What is jhalmuri?

A West Bengal classic, jhalmuri is a quick toss of puffed rice with chopped onions, green chillies, peanuts, spices and mustard oil. It’s assembled fresh, served immediately, and built on balance, along with that sharp hit of mustard oil. Even though most ingredients are the same, jhalmuri is different from bhelpuri as the flavour profiles are different. Jhalmuri is lean, fiery, and mustard oil–forward, with a clean, punchy finish. Bhelpuri, on the other hand, is layered and chutney-heavy, and served with sev.

Jhalmuri is a popular snack from West Bengal. (Credits: Shutterstock)

How to make the perfect jhalmuri at home?

South Extension Market I: Around the market lanes, you’ll spot vendors selling quick, fuss-free jhalmuri.

INA Market: Step outside Dilli Haat and you will find vendors serving up fresh jhalmuri for an easy-to-go snack.

(Written by Snigdha Oreya)

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Modi’s jhalmuri stop in Jhargram puts the spotlight on Bengal’s beloved street snack
Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Modi’s jhalmuri stop in Jhargram puts the spotlight on Bengal’s beloved street snack
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