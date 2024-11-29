This 10-minute Moringa Thogayal will make sure you get a delicious daily dose of the superfood

If you are yet to wake up to the endless virtues of moringa, let this article be your alarm clock! This 10-minute Moringa Thogayal recipe is the perfect accompaniment to your winter snacking fests(Photo: Curry & Vanilla)

Come winters everybody wants to fill the drop in temperatures with occasional jaunts to the market, or your kitchen if you're lucky enough to have an in-house cooking aficionado. Either which way, very few of us actually ask for something healthy. It's always a little bit of this and a little bit of that till you realise you have overeaten — yet again. But we don't blame you. Winters tend to do that. But why not make the most of your snacking sessions by adding in a punch of green goodness?

Say hello to your future favourite dip, the moringa thogayal! Firstly, a thogayal is not really a 'chutney'. The method may be similar but thogayals characteristically have a coarser texture essentially making it more filling. If you're asking why you should switch over from your tried and tested condiment stack, just know that a Medical News Today report lists the benefits of moringa as being nourishing for your hair and skin, stabilising diabetes, treating edema and treating your nervous system among others. So, sold? This recipe from Curry & Vanilla is your next stop.

Moringa Thogayal

Ingredients: Moringa leaves - 2 cups, grated coconut - 1/2 cup, green chillies - 2 to 3, coconut oil - 1tbsp, mustard seeds - 1tsp,urad dal - 1tsp, chana dal - 2tsps, hing - a pinch, curry leaves - a handful, tamarind paste - 1/2tsp, salt to taste

Method: Wash the moringa leaves well and let out to dry. Meanwhile heat coconut oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and the dals. Once they start crackling add the chillis, hing and curry leaves followed by the coconut. Now add the moringa leaves and cook till they wilt. The tamarind paste goes last followed by a good blitzing of the mixture once it cools down.

This flavour-packed chutney will literally go with anything you're munching on, right from your indulgent evening treats to your daily full-fledged meals.

Happy snacking!