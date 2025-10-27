Mouni Roy’s Badmaash menu goes viral: Here’s how much the ‘Cream Cheese Gulab Jamun’ and ‘Masala Peanuts’ cost

Mouni Roy’s restaurant, Badmaash, has been turning heads ever since it opened. The space itself is as lively as its name suggests: a bar that’s literally glowing, with jungle-themed décor cascading from ceilings and walls, and a vibrant atmosphere that feels like a celebration. For those who don't know, Mouni owns over six restaurants across India.

Most dishes are priced between ₹300 and ₹800, offering a mix of Indian favourites with Mouni’s own twist. The indulgent desserts Shahi Tukda and Gulab Jamun are both priced at ₹410. For those who enjoy classic Indian snacks, items like Masala Peanut, Masala Papad, Crispy Corn, and Sev Puri are each priced at ₹295. You can also dig into Kanda Bhajiya for ₹355, while prawn-based dishes sit at around ₹795. The bread selection includes Tandoori Roti ( ₹105), Naan ( ₹115), and Amritsari Kulcha ( ₹145).

Speaking at the Indian Restaurant Congress 2024, Mouni Roy opened up about her journey into the F&B industry and the inspiration behind Badmaash. “I used to travel and sit with my little book and have coffee and a croissant at a sidewalk cafe... I would always imagine having a cafeteria or a coffee shop," she shared. "That did not happen, but I love Indian food. When I'm travelling for shoots, after three days, I start looking for Indian restaurants everywhere,” she said.

She also revealed that the idea of owning an eatery had been a long-time dream. “Indian cuisine has so much potential. You can do so much with it,” she said. “For example, I love avocado and I love jhalmuri, so we came up with Avocado Bhel. It was truly personal for me - it resonated with my taste,” she further said.

Furthermore, she added, “I like to sit on menus and plan how the restaurant is going to look. These are my two favourite things to do,” she revealed. “I like to make it very personal. For instance, I don't eat desserts or sweets, so they created a drink called Mounilicious, which isn't too sweet but is made really well, and that makes me very happy.”