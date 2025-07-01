Mumbai-based Parsi eatery Jimmy Boy is not actually shutting down forever; here's what's really happening

Mumbai nearly lost its collective mind this week when word spread that Jimmy Boy, the beloved Parsi eatery near Horniman Circle, was shutting down — just months shy of its 100th anniversary. But contrary to swirling rumours and viral news reports, Jimmy Boy is not closing its doors for good. Mumbai-based Parsi eatery Jimmy Boy

It all began with claims that the Vikas Building, where Jimmy Boy is housed, had been declared unsafe. Multiple media outlets reported the closure, citing the building’s deteriorating condition as the cause. According to many, the café had allegedly shut down operations altogether due to the dilapidated state of the structure.

However, longtime patrons can breathe a sigh of relief. Speaking to the media, Sherzad Irani, who runs the restaurant with Nazneen Irani, clarified the situation to News18. “The BMC noticed some cracks in the wall facing Cheetah Gate and issued a notice to vacate the premises,” Irani confirmed. “Lawyers from the building (Vikas Building houses several law firms) have approached the High Court, and the matter is currently in progress.”

The BMC has categorised the Vikas Building as a C1 structure, a classification that deems it dilapidated and unfit for occupancy. However, as one of the lawyers working out of the building explained, a petition has already been filed in the High Court. The goal? A reclassification to C2, which would allow for repair and renovation instead of evacuation.

While the legal drama unfolds, Jimmy Boy isn’t pressing pause on serving its patron-favoured Parsi cuisine. The restaurant has adapted quickly by turning to its Mahim outpost and delivery platforms to keep the flame alive.

“We’re delivering Parsi fare all the way from Colaba to Andheri through online food delivery platforms,” said Irani. He also mentioned that diners can continue enjoying Jimmy Boy’s signature bakes at Olive Green in Colaba, where the restaurant is currently serving select items like their beloved puffs and classic confectionery.

About Jimmy Boy

For those unfamiliar with its legacy, Jimmy Boy was established in 1925 by Jamshed Irani and his brother Boman Irani under the name Cafe India. Originally known for all-day breakfast, it gradually became a hotspot for traditional Parsi lunch and dinner offerings. In 1999, Jamshed’s son, Aspy Irani, rebranded the eatery as Jimmy Boy in tribute to his father.

So, Jimmy Boy isn’t shutting down. And come September, it’ll be serving nostalgia and puffs in full force, exactly as it has for the last 100 years.