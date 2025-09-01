This crispy tofu katsu recipe might just turn you vegan!

It's Tofu Day! Crispy Tofu Katsu for National Tofu Day(Photo: Simple Sweet Vegan)

Now silken or firm, tofu has quite the reputation, especially for those who haven't quite dabbled in the vegan foodscape. This crispy vegan katsu recipe is calling your name.

Crispy Tofu Katsu

Ingredients: Firm tofu - 1 pound, salt and freshly ground black pepper, all-purpose flour - 1 cup, egg or milk - 1/4 cup, breadcrumbs (preferably panko) - 1/2 cup, vegetable oil for frying

Method: Take the tofu out of its packaging and pour out the liquid, retaining the package. Wrap the tofu in paper towels or a clean dishcloth. Set it on a cutting board, then place a plate on top. Add something heavy like canned goods or a carton on the plate to press it. Let it sit and drain for 10 to 15 minutes. Unwrap the tofu and slice it in half lengthwise to create two slabs. You can trim the edges to make the piece seem like a chicken cutlet, but this is optional. Place the tofu back into its original package refrigerate for a bit — anything between 6 hours to overnight is fine. Set up the dredging station, having the flour, egg wash and breadcrumbs ready in separate containers. Season the tofu slabs generously with salt and pepper before coating it with the flour. Then dip this into the egg wash followed by the panko breadcrumbs. Make sure every bit of the tofu is covered. Add about half-an-inch of vegetable oil to a sturdy cooking pan and set over medium heat. Let it come up to temperature before sliding in the coated tofu slabs into the oil. Depending on their size, cooking may take between 2 to 4 minutes per side. A crispy golden colour is what you're going for. If you think the tofu is frying too fast, lower the heat. Transfer the slabs to a wire rack to drain excess oil. Once slightly cool, chop into bite-sized chunks and eat immediately.

In case you want to turn this recipe entirely vegan, simply swap the egg for the same amount of oat milk. If you want some katsu crispies immediately, make sure you drain and prep your tofu before hand, then freezing it. This can be easily thawed with a few minutes in the microwave.

(recipe from Food52)

We wish you a very crispy dinner time!