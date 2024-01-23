Netizens raises eyebrows over actor Reese Witherspoon's snow salt chococinno

close_game
ByHT Correspondent
Jan 23, 2024 08:26 PM IST

The actor shared a video showcasing her recipe for a drink which she termed "snow salt chococinno"

Be it books or workout routines, actor Reese Witherspoon's is known for her apt recommendations that she often shares with her fans on social media but her latest video on TikTok has irked a debate among netizens.

A still from a video of the actor making the recipe on social media
The actor shared a video showcasing her recipe for a drink which she termed "snow salt chococinno". In the video, the actor collected snow from her deck to fill the mug to which she added salted-caramel and chocolate syrups, followed by the addition of cold brew coffee.

A still of actor Reese Witherspoon taken from a video on social media
The video has surpassed 4.9 million views with concerns about the safety and cleanliness of eating snow raised by the netizens.

However, Witherspoon defended her choice in response to the criticism with a series of videos and clarified that the snow she used was taken from her backyard and microwaved to ensure its cleanliness. She said, "It's clear, not dirty," and added, "You only live once," in order to justify her decision to enjoy the snow-infused concoction.

