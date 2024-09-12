Onam Sadhya in Pune: From Sadhya served in a box to a Kerala celebration, here's how you can relish on the Kerala feast

Kerala on a plate at home Planning to do a low-key Onam celebration at home? Call for the traditional Kerala feast filled with authentic flavours and rich heritage. With home-style Kerala dishes, you can enjoy the Onam Sadhya served in a box that will capture the essence of the harvest festival. Onam Sadhya in Pune(Photo: Instagram)

What: Onam Sadhya box

Where: Kerala Restaurant, Aundh

When: September 15

Timing: 11.30am onwards

A traditional feast

Onam Sadhya at Feast

Celebrate the spirit of Onam with a traditional Sadhya that brings the vibrant culture of Kerala to life. Start with classics like Dal Vada, Medu Vada with Sambar and Inji Thayir. Traditional condiments like Sarakara Uperi, Nendran Chips and authentic delights like Avial, Kadla Curry, Olan, Thoran will also be served with Ponni rice, flaky pooris and finish with Thayir Sadam. End on a sweet note with Parippu Payasam and banana sheera.

What: Onam Sadhya

Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Sangamvadi

When: On till September 15

Timing: 12.30pm onwards

A community Sadhya

Onam Sadhya at Kerala Cafe(Photo: Instagram)

Savour the flavours of Kerala’s most cherished festival, Onam in a community seating style. The sumptuous Sadhya has 22 authentic dishes that will immerse you in the rich cultural heritage of Kerala with dishes like Avial, Sambar, Rasam, Thoran, Erissery, Parippu Curry, and many more. An assortment of Payasam and Prathaman at the end to tantalise your taste buds.

What: Onasadhya

Where: Kerala Cafe, Baner

When: On till September 17

Timing: 11am to 5pm

A culinary fiesta

Onam Sadhya at Barometre(Photo: Instagram)

Experience the full spectrum of Kerala’s culinary tradition with a takeaway Sadhya meal box. It features 20 dishes that will take you on a journey through the flavours of Onam, offering a harmonious blend of taste, texture and tradition that defines the vibrant festival.

What: Onam Sadhya

Where: Barometre, Kothrud

When: On till September 15

A flavourful festive celebration

Onam Sadhya at Bhoomi (Photo: Instagram)

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Kerala with an authentic Sadhya, that features 19 traditional dishes that embody the essence of Onam’s festive spirit. From Beetroot Pachadi, Beans and Carrot Thoran, Pumpkin Erissery, Avial, Moru Curry to desserts like Ada Pradhaman and Semiya Payasam, it will be leave you in food heaven.

What: Onam Sadhya

Where: Bhoomi by Seeta Ki Rasoi, Kothrud

When: September 13 to 15

Timing: 11am to 3pm (lunch); 6pm to 10pm (dinner)

Do it like the Mallus

Onam celebration at Alpa Bachat Bhavan, Camp(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Celebrate like how the Malayalis do with cultural programmes, traditional Sadhya and pookalam competition that will blend the festive fervour with competitive spirit. It will also have traditional and contemporary performances to showcase Kerala’s rich heritage and artistic talent.

What: Onam celebration

Where: Alpa Bachat Bhavan, Camp

When: September 22

Timing: 8am (pookalam competition); 10.30am onwards