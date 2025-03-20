This 'doctor's favourite lunch' is gluten-free, packed with nutrition and so delicious!

Crispy, creamy and so filling — this smashed potato bake is going to break all your notions of potato being the evil twin of the veggie world! What's more, you get to enjoy the decadence of the carb-king with its most compatible comrade, cheese. Don't believe us? This recipe comes from the kitchen of doctor and food influencer Divya Sharma, who herself treats her taste buds to this deceptively healthy, quick recipe. Being packed with as much nutrition as you can fit in and being completely gluten-free are of course the cherries on the top. So here goes the recipe! Who said potatoes are unhealthy?(Photos: Divya Sharma, Hungry Happens)

Cheesy smashed potato bake

Ingredients: Boiled potatoes - 5, chopped spinach - a handful, chopped yellow pepper - 1/2, halved cherry tomatoes - a handful, eggs - 3, milk - 1/2 cup, a sprinkle of cheese

Method: Preheat your oven to 200C. Make sure the potatoes are boiled through until soft. Don't peel them. Once they reach room temperature, place them in a slightly deep baking dish and use the flat bottom of a glass to smash them in. Don't go too hard, but just enough pressure to form the a sturdy foundation for the rest of your ingredients to be lathered upon. Now in goes the spinach, cherry tomatoes and bell peppers you layered in the potato well you have in front of you. Separately, beat the eggs and milk together with some seasoning and pour over the veggies, making sure they don't spill the potato barrier. Finally, sprinkle some cheese on top (if you're attempting to be health conscious, opt for a low-fat cheese or simply be mindful of the quantity!) and bake for about 25 to 30 minutes in the oven. Let the temperature of the cheesy baked slightly drop before you cut out decadent slices to gorge on.

(recipe from Divya Sharma)

We think we know what you'll be savouring for lunch tomorrow!