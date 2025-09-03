Ranbir Kapoor starts his day with this Alia Bhatt-approved vegan drink; here's how to make it

When it comes to Ranbir Kapoor, fans are used to hearing about his films, his love for football, or his easy charm on screen. But in a new video with Diet Sabya, the actor revealed something that left everyone doing a double-take — his favourite drink isn’t coffee or even an elaborate cocktail. It’s matcha. Ranbir Kapoor starts his day with matcha

Yes, the same frothy green beverage that’s become a Gen Z wellness obsession has found a fan in Ranbir. And if you’re one of the vegan matcha enthusiasts who has been trying to convince your partner that sipping a jade-green latte won't hurt his fragile masculinity, you may now have Ranbir Kapoor himself to back you up.

Interestingly, the actor credits his wife, Alia Bhatt, for introducing him to the drink and helping him develop a taste for it. Given her own wellness-first lifestyle, it isn’t surprising that matcha found its way into the Kapoor household.

Vegan matcha recipe

“Fortunately or unfortunately, I have converted myself into a matcha guy because of my wife. It's quite divided because some people are really for it and some people are against it. But I think a good matcha with almond milk and some jaggery, I think it tastes pretty good. And it gives me my caffeine,” said the actor. Here's a simple recipe with a few add-ons:

Ingredients: 1 tsp ceremonial grade matcha powder, ⅛ cup hot water, ¾ cup unsweetened almond milk (or any plant-based milk), 1 heaping tsp coconut milk powder, 1 tsp jaggery powder, ½ tsp vanilla extract.

Method: Start by whisking the matcha powder with hot water until smooth. Heat the almond milk with jaggery and vanilla until warm, then stir in the coconut milk powder. Froth the mixture, pour it over your whisked matcha, and sip away.

Beyond its celebrity stamp of approval, matcha comes with a list of benefits that explain its cult following. Packed with antioxidants known as catechins, it helps protect cells from damage. It also boosts metabolism, aids fat burning, and contains L-theanine — an amino acid that promotes calmness while keeping you alert.

So whether you’re trying to kickstart healthier habits or simply want to drink like a Kapoor, Ranbir’s matcha latte might just be the green upgrade your mornings need.